09/03/2022
,

Funny Women: International Women’s Day Special: Fareham

Funny women IWD event

Funny Women champion the newest and most exciting female stand-up in the UK, from the International Funny Women Awards and beyond!

We will be celebrating International Women’s Day with our host Esther Manito (Live at the Apollo) who will be joined by Katherine Kenway, Ola Labib (The News Quiz), Julie Stenton, Sha Wylie and headliner Suzy Bennett.

WeAreBreakingTheBias

Meet our 100 incredible leaders breaking the bias & calling for societal change this International Women’s Day

As part of our #WeAreBreakingTheBias campaign, we will be sharing the thoughts of over 100 leaders who are calling for societal change for women. We hope you will join us so we can amplify why we should all #BreakTheBias for gender equity.

