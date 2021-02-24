Gender pay gap reporting delayed for another six months

The enforcement of gender pay gap reporting has been delayed for another six months, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has announced.

Companies that fail to meet the 4 April deadline will be given an extension of six months, up until 5 October 2021.However, EHRC are still encouraging companies to submit their data for 2020/2021 before October, where possible.

Enforcement for the reporting year 2019/20 was suspended in March 2020 at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gender Pay Gap Regulations require employers with 250 or more members of staff to report their gender pay gap.

The regulations state that public sector bodies covered by the regulations must report their data by 30 March. Private sector employers across Great Britain are required to report by 4 April.

The new gender pay reporting regulations came into force in April 2017, and require all employers with 250 or more employees to measure and report their gender pay gaps for the first time.

Women currently earn around 18 per cent less on average than men, despite continued efforts to remove barriers in the workplace. Employers have a critical role to play to help close the gender pay gap.

Speaking about the decision, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said, “We know businesses are still facing challenging times.”

“Starting our legal process in October strikes the right balance between supporting businesses and enforcing these important regulations.”