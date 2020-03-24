Gender pay gap reporting suspended following Coronavirus

The Government has announced that employers will not have to report their gender pay gap this year.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Government Equalities Office (GEO) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) have taken the decision to suspend enforcement of the gender pay gap deadlines for this reporting year (2019/2020).

The decision means that there will be no expectation on employers to report their data.

The gender pay reporting regulations came into force in April 2017, and require all employers with 250 or more employees to measure and report their gender pay gaps for the first time.

Women currently earn around 18 per cent less on average than men, despite continued efforts to remove barriers in the workplace. Employers have a critical role to play to help close the gender pay gap.

In a joint statement, Minister for Women & Equalities, Liz Truss, and EHRC Chair, David Isaac said, “We recognise that employers across the country are facing unprecedented uncertainty and pressure at this time.”

“Because of this we feel it is only right to suspend enforcement of gender pay gap reporting this year.”

Speaking about the Government’s decision, Rebecca Hourston, Managing Director, Talking Talent, said, “Whilst the news today that employers will not have to report on their gender pay gaps this year due to Covid-19 is understandable – given the pressure businesses currently face amid the pandemic – it is crucial for businesses to not lose sight of the importance of gender equality.”

“After all, driving inclusion and diversity makes a tangible difference to the progressiveness of an organisation’s culture and employee engagement – and it’s great for the bottom line.”

“Companies in the top quartile for executive team gender diversity are reportedly 21 per cent more likely to experience above-average profitability than others, whilst companies with more diverse management teams have 19 per cent higher revenue .”

“Forward-thinking companies must nurture, engage, enhance and invest in a diverse workforce.”

“Ultimately, it will be these organisations that will be built for long-term, sustained success, particularly in times of such unforeseen turbulence and uncertainty.”