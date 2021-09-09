Get an exclusive 20 per cent discount off the FT Live’s Future of Work: Digital event

Join us in October for the FT Live’s Future of Work: Digital event. WeAreTheCity members are entitled to a 20 per cent discount to attend.

About the event

Achieving more productive, efficient and meaningful interactions through innovative workplace technologies

The evolution of working practices hinges on the availability and adoption of new technologies. As a result of the pandemic, many organisations have fast-tracked their plans, adapting quickly to implement new technologies that can ensure effective communication and collaboration in a crisis.

But as the ‘new normal’ becomes ‘normal’, digital strategy needs to be iterated to keep up with the fast pace of technological change. The need for new investment and innovation must be balanced with equally pressing financial concerns, all the while maintaining business continuity through the uncertainty. Technology leaders, and their teams, will continue to be instrumental in reshaping the new world of work.

Key themes include:

Omnichannel Workplace – What does the next generation ‘Omnichannel workplace’ look like?

What does the next generation ‘Omnichannel workplace’ look like? Privacy and Security – Addressing the associated privacy and security concerns of increasingly dispersed workforces.

Addressing the associated privacy and security concerns of increasingly dispersed workforces. Virtual Reality – How is VR being applied in the workplace to create more personalised and meaningful interactions?

