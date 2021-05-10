0
10/05/2021
, ,

Get an exclusive 20 per cent discount off the FT Live's Future of Work: The Workplace event

Join us in June for the FT Live’s Future of Work: The Workplace digital event. WeAreTheCity members are entitled to a 20 per cent discount to attend. 

Reimagining Future Working Environments

With the new year ushering in hopes of mass-vacations, many businesses continue to reshape and iterate their future workplace strategy. While timelines remain uncertain, it is clear that physical spaces will no longer serve the same purpose. Businesses must make bold and informed decisions around their real estate and rethink how they use physical spaces. Many will need to leverage new design concepts and technologies to create productive, convenient and collaborative spaces.

How will the ‘workplace’ be redefined in the year ahead?

Why attend?

Navigating the world of business in an uncertain and highly volatile world is tough. Surround yourself with the information, inspiration and people who are sharing their strategies for a world transformed by crisis.

  1. Understand
    Benefit from expert FT curation and moderation; getting to the heart of the issues facing businesses across the globe.
  2. Connect
    Participate in the conversation by joining our event community and networking with like-minded professionals facing similar challenges.
  3. Learn
    Hear from high-profile business leaders, not often featured at other forums, on their lessons learned from managing through the crisis.

CLAIM YOUR DISCOUNT

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

