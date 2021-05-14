Get Lippy is back! Join The Eve Appeal help raise awareness of gynaecological cancers

This May, The Eve Appeal need everyone to Get Lippy and Loud about gynaecological health.

The Eve Appeal is the UK’s leading gynaecological cancer charity and they are joined by some of the leading names in beauty in May 2021 to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers.

With our lead partners CEW UK and Tesco, plus a host of other fantastic brands, they will be asking everyone to Get Lippy so that everyone knows that there are FIVE gynae cancers, so that everyone knows the symptoms to look out for and that everyone feels comfortable talking about them when they happen.

The Eve Appeal want everyone to Get Lippy and raise awareness and buy a Get Lippy product so that they can continue to fund research into risk prediction and screening and stop these cancers before they start.

Speaking about the campaign, Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal said, “The Eve Appeal is the UK’s leading gynaecological cancer charity.”

“We fund world-leading research in the risk prediction, prevention and earlier detection of all five gynaecological cancers: womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.”

“We also raise awareness of the key signs and symptoms to look out for and encourage people to talk openly about their gynae health and break down the veil of shame that surrounds these under-funded and little-known cancers.”

“Our research is ambitious, but our vision is simple: a world where gynaecological cancers are a disease of the past.”

“It has never been more important for people to know the symptoms of gynae cancer that must not be sat on and feel comfortable going to the doctor as soon as possible once they spot them.”

“This is why we need everyone to Get Lippy this May, so buy a product and Get Lippy and Get Loud.”

How to Get Lippy?

To get involved The Eve Appeal want everyone to buy a participating Get Lippy product, and send a kiss to someone they love on social media. Together, we can break down the taboo around gynaecological health and stop these cancers before they start.

Watch the video below to find out more: