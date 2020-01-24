0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
24/01/2020
,

Glassdoor announces new features to help improve the job search experience

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Glassdoor announces new features to help improve the job search experience

Woman using smart phone on street

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, is introducing a number of new features within its desktop site and mobile app to help job seekers manage their entire job search process in one, seamless experience.

From today, the majority of users will be able to utilise Company Compare; Collections and Candidate Messaging.

Company Compare provides job seekers with an easier, faster way to compare any two potential employers and how they stack up across a range of important workplace attributes; this includes employee-based ratings for overall company satisfaction, career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work-life balance, senior management, culture and values, and whether employees approve of the way their CEO is leading the company. Additionally, people will also be able to compare open jobs, salaries, “pros” and “cons”, and featured reviews for companies side by side.

Collections is a one-stop solution enabling job seekers to be better organised and focused throughout their job search process on mobile. Collections by Glassdoor allows people to explore job listings, company reviews and other content relevant to their job search that they can organise and save for revisiting later. Job seekers can also add and save notes for jobs, reviews and other content in their personalised collections, organising the entire experience within the Glassdoor Jobs Mobile App. In addition, Collections provides personalised recommendations for jobs, salaries, interview questions and reviews, with the goal of proactively helping job seekers to land a job they love.

Glassdoors Collections

Candidate Messaging enables employers to leverage Glassdoor’s applicant management system to communicate easily and directly with job seekers that have applied to their roles. This new feature eliminates the “application black box” by allowing job seekers to speak directly to recruiters.

Speaking about the features, Paul Goldshteyn, Mobile Product Lead at Glassdoor, said, “Searching for a new job is a typically stressful experience.”

“It can be a scattered and disjointed experience, with people bouncing between multiple tools and resources to manage and track the many different stages of the job search process.”

“Glassdoor is focused on empowering job seekers with the content and tools to help them find the job or company that’s right for them.”

“With these new features, we are offering a first-of-its-kind experience that allows people to more easily organise their entire job search from start to finish.”

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

happy-office-workers-featured
15/01/2020

Glassdoor unveils the 25 best jobs in the UK for 2020

,
Top tips when applying for a job, New year, New Job
19/11/2019

New Year, New You… Actually, Starts Now!

,
clock, time, time for a new job : role featured
20/09/2019

Tell-tale signs it’s time to move onto a new role and top tips to help you

,
change careers featured
06/09/2019

How can you prepare for a career change

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X