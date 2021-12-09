Glassdoor reveals its UK workplace predictions for 2022

Prediction Four: Workplace community will expand beyond company walls

Over the last decade, employers have increasingly competed for talent by emphasising employee engagement and workplace experience. But the rise in remote and hybrid working has meant workplaces have had to change: office table tennis and fruit boxes have made way for wellbeing days and mental health support. To attract and retain talent, companies in 2022 need to recognise that employees are not just looking for a job, but for a career and a community.

In 2021 the UK saw disrupted immigration, an ageing population, workers re-evaluating their priorities and a quicker-than-expected recovery in customer demand. These combined factors mean labour markets will remain tight throughout 2022.

With low levels of unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies and record numbers of workers quitting in ‘The Great Resignation,’ it will be the most creative employers who are best able to hire and retain in this environment. Employee engagement will be critical and companies should look to unlock new talent pools by seeking out overlooked workers such as remote workers, recent retirees, less-abled workers or those with a criminal history.