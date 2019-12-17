Global Gender Gap Report 2020 | World Economic Forum

None of us will see gender parity in our lifetimes, and nor likely will many of our children.

That’s the sobering finding of the Global Gender Gap Report 2020, which reveals that gender parity will not be attained for 99.5 years.

Gender parity has a fundamental bearing on whether or not economies and societies thrive. Developing and deploying one-half of the world’s available talent has a huge bearing on the growth, competitiveness and future-readiness of economies and businesses worldwide.