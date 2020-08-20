Research done by gynae cancer charity, The Eve Appeal, found that 44 per cent of 25 – 34 year olds would wait to get medical advice on a change in bleeding until after the coronavirus pandemic, a red flag symptom of three of the five gynae cancers- womb, cervical and vaginal.

Your support can help to change this.

This September for Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, it is time to Go Red for the right reasons and help save women’s lives.

Bleeding is hard to miss, but often easy to ignore.

All too often people sit on their symptoms of abnormal bleeding for too long, because they’re scared, they’re busy, they’re embarrassed, or they don’t realise it’s a warning sign. Through the pandemic, there are even more barriers to getting symptoms checked. We need to make sure people are going to the doctor with their symptoms, they’re getting picked up and cancer is found as early as possible.

Join The Eve Appeal, Go Red and help save women’s lives. There are two ways you can get involved:

Host a Go Red event

Hold a virtual or socially distanced Go Red event with friends, family and colleagues. Think of dress-up / down days but with a red theme – it is a great way to get together (safely) and why not consider adding a bake sale, quiz or some gynae-related games to your event?

Sign up for your free fundraising pack: bit.ly/2ElEfIZ

Join the Go Red Run

Challenge yourself to a 5k, 10k, half marathon or marathon on Sunday 13th September. You can run, walk or jog this incredible challenge around your local area or in the garden and everyone who takes part will get a Go Red Run medal for their incredible effort.

Sign up today for £5 per person by visiting bit.ly/3ggtmFA

The Eve Appeal supporter, Rhea Crighton and her daughter have signed up for the Go Red Run: “My daughter and I will Go Red on 13th September and run/walk/dance a 5k to help raise funds and awareness for this amazing charity! The Eve Appeal do such a phenomenal job raising awareness, funding life-changing research and providing support to people, like me, who have been affected by a gynaecological cancer that we wanted to give something back.”

Just like Rhea and her daughter, your support will help raise much-needed awareness of these too little talked about cancers, fund medical research focused on risk prediction, earlier detection and screening, and keep the charity’s Ask Eve service going so that anyone who is concerned about their gynae health can get the support they need.

Go Red to raise awareness, fund research and to save women’s lives.

For further information about how you can Go Red, get in touch with the Eve Team either by emailing [email protected] or by calling 020 7605 0100.

If you have any questions related to gynae health (or the gynae health of a loved one) you can contact Ask Eve on 0808 802 0019 – which is free to call from landlines and mobile phones – or by emailing [email protected]

About The Eve Appeal

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

We were set up to prevent gynaecological cancers and save lives by funding ground-breaking research focused on developing effective methods of risk prediction, earlier detection and developing screening for all of the five gynae cancers. We have played a crucial role in providing seed funding, core infrastructure funding and project funding in addition to campaigning to raise awareness.

The world-leading research that we fund is ambitious and challenging but our vision is simple: A future where fewer women develop and more women survive gynaecological cancers.