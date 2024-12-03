GRiD | The number of employers reporting on the proportion of employees with disabilities significantly improves

There has been a significant increase in the number of employers who report on the proportion of their staff with disabilities, according to research1 from GRiD, the industry body for the group risk sector. In 2023, only half (50%) of employers said that they collect information on the proportion of disabled people in their workforce, but this has risen to 71% in 2024, an increase of 21 percentage points on 2023.

The year-on-year increase is remarkable, and GRiD is pleased that more employers are getting a better understanding of the number of people who are affected by disabilities for whom they have a duty of care – especially when government data point towards more disabled people being employed overall.

According to the Office of National Statistics2, there are currently 5.67m people with disabilities in the workplace (July to Sept 2024, data released 12 November 2024) which is an increase on the same period in 2023 when 5.32 disabled people were employed. While the previous government’s 2017 target of getting one million more disabled people into employment by 20272&3 appears to have been met, it also disguises the increase in the total number of disabled people of working age and an increase in the number of people with disabilities who are currently unemployed.

GRiD warns that collecting disability data itself is not the end game, and that it must be put to good use for an organisation and its employees to see the benefit.

Of those businesses that do currently collect information on the proportion of people with disabilities in their workforce, GRiD’s research shows:

60% do so to inform diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices and initiatives

57% do so to inform talent management practice

52% do so to track progress made on their D&I initiatives

46% do so to shape recruitment practice

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said:

“Improving employment practices for disabled people is important as that shapes an organisation’s approach, but employers must ensure they respond to the individual needs of both current and future employees. “As it’s not mandatory for employees to report a disability to their employer, disability data is likely to underreport the numbers affected. However, if comprehensive support is put in place, it can be accessed by everyone whether they are able-bodied, have visible disabilities, or a non-apparent disability, whether they are newly disabled or have been living with a disability for a long time.”

Employee benefits support

Group risk benefits (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness) can be key in providing the depth and breadth of support required for disabled employees, as they can provide help in key areas of employees’ lives including their physical, financial and mental health. As well as supporting employees, there is much help embedded for the employer too, such as legal and HR helplines to help them understand what adjustments their staff may need.

Katharine Moxham concluded:

“It’s anticipated that large employers’ staff will soon be expected to report on their disability pay gap4 but this could be a big step for some if they don’t report on any employee disability data at present. We’d suggest that all employers start collecting disability data to inform their current practices better, support staff with existing needs, and to put themselves in a good position should new legislation be confirmed.”

Resources

The research was undertaken by Opinium from 9-16 January 2024 among 500 HR decision-makers at UK businesses. ONS: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/datasets/labourmarketstatusofdisabledpeoplea08 (GSS Standard Levels (people), columns B, C, D), taken from update on 12 November 2024:

Table A08: Economic activity of people with disabilities aged 16-64: levels, UK

Harmonised Standard Definition Disabled Total disabled Employed Unemployed Jul-Sep 2017 7,503,640 3,733,820 390,389 Jul-Sep 2024 10,435,635 5,673,355 408,878 Increase +2,931,995 +1,939,535 +18,489

(Next update 18 Feb 2025)