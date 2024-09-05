Gynaecological Awareness Month | Know the signs

Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month marked every September, is dedicated to raising awareness

It’s about raising awareness that affects women’s reproductive organs. These include ovarian, cervical, womb (uterine), vaginal and vulval cancers.

For many women, the idea of gynaecological health isn’t something they think about daily. Yet, it’s crucial. Early detection can save lives. Understanding the symptoms, taking charge of your health, and knowing what to do if you suspect something isn’t right, can make all the difference.

When we talk about gynaecological cancers, we’re discussing diseases that are more common than many might realise. Yet, they don’t always get the attention they deserve. This awareness month aims to change that, encouraging women to listen to their bodies, get regular check-ups, and not hesitate to seek medical advice if something feels off.

The different types of gynaecological cancers

There are five main types of gynaecological cancers: ovarian, cervical, uterine (womb), vaginal and vulval. Each type affects a different part of the reproductive system and can present with different symptoms.

Ovarian cancer is often called the “silent killer” because its symptoms, like bloating or feeling full quickly, are easily mistaken for less serious issues.

is often called the “silent killer” because its symptoms, like bloating or feeling full quickly, are easily mistaken for less serious issues. Cervical cancer is mainly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), and regular screenings, like the smear test, can detect early changes before cancer develops.

is mainly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), and regular screenings, like the smear test, can detect early changes before cancer develops. Womb cancer , also known as uterine cancer, is most common in postmenopausal women, with abnormal bleeding being a key symptom.

, also known as uterine cancer, is most common in postmenopausal women, with abnormal bleeding being a key symptom. Vaginal and vulval cancers are rarer but still critical to recognise. Unusual bleeding, pain, or discomfort in these areas should never be ignored.

Why awareness matters

Awareness around gynaecological cancers matters because early detection improves survival rates. Unfortunately, many women are unaware of the symptoms, and some are even embarrassed to discuss them with their doctors. Regular screenings, like cervical smear tests and pelvic exams, can catch pre-cancerous changes early, but knowing the signs yourself is just as important.

For many women, gynaecological cancers go undiagnosed until they’re in advanced stages. By the time symptoms become noticeable, the cancer may have spread, making it harder to treat. That’s why understanding what’s normal for your body and recognising any changes is vital.

What symptoms should you watch out for?

Each type of gynaecological cancer has its own set of symptoms, but there are a few common signs to be aware of:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, especially after menopause or between periods.

Persistent bloating or feeling full quickly.

Pelvic or abdominal pain.

Unusual discharge that smells bad or looks strange.

Pain during sex.

Itching, burning, or discomfort in the vulva.

If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t wait. Speak to your GP. Most of the time, these signs won’t mean cancer, but it’s always better to be safe.

Prevention and early detection

Regular screenings are one of the best ways to detect gynaecological cancers early. In the UK, the NHS offers cervical smear tests to women aged 25-64. This test can pick up abnormal cells in the cervix that could lead to cancer if not treated. The HPV vaccine is also offered to young girls, helping prevent the virus that causes most cases of cervical cancer.

However, there’s no routine screening for ovarian, womb or other gynaecological cancers. That’s why understanding the symptoms and acting on them is so important.

Lifestyle changes can also reduce your risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet and staying physically active all contribute to better overall health and lower cancer risk. Quitting smoking and reducing alcohol intake are also key steps.

Takeaway

Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month is a time to highlight the importance of women’s health. Gynaecological cancers can be deadly, but many are preventable or treatable if caught early. So, what’s the main message? Listen to your body.

Don’t dismiss symptoms like bloating, pain, or abnormal bleeding as “just part of being a woman.” These can be warning signs of something more serious. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts. It’s always worth getting checked, even if it turns out to be nothing.

Talk to your GP about any concerns you have. Ask about screenings, and stay informed about what’s normal for your body. Also, support friends and loved ones by encouraging them to be proactive about their health.

Gynaecological cancer awareness isn’t just about knowing the facts. It’s about breaking the silence and making women feel comfortable talking about their bodies, their concerns, and their health. By being more open, we can ensure that more women are diagnosed early, treated quickly, and given the best chance of survival.

This September, let’s spread the word. Let’s ensure that every woman knows the symptoms, understands the risks, and feels empowered to take charge of her health.

If you’re looking for more information, support or advice on gynaecological cancers, there are several UK organisations dedicated to helping women understand the risks, recognise symptoms and find the best treatments. Here are some valuable resources that offer guidance, support, and awareness initiatives for women across the UK.

