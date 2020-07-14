Half of Brits have felt isolated from their colleagues while working remotely, with 31 per cent saying they lacked effective support from their companies, a new survey has found.

The survey, conducted by Unipos, the recognition and engagement platform, found that social aspects were missed by most, with 70 per cent of British workers missing office conversation.

One in four workers also say that their productivity has fallen while working from home, with communication difficulties being the reason given in 47 per cent of cases. Creativity is also suffering as workers say they miss being able to effectively share their ideas and feedback with co-workers.

For those managing employees, 69 per cent said regular calls and video meetings were the key to keeping teams motivated and productive; while 62 per cent said it was increased positive feedback.

Perhaps more significant than the drop in productivity is the challenge organisations face to support their remote employees mentally and emotionally. Nearly one in three employees said that their organisation didn’t effectively support them whilst they work from home, despite 83 per cent admitting that their company had tried to implement such measures.

Of the managers surveyed, nearly three quarters said that they were spending either the same or less time on managing their teams, now that they were operating remotely.

There are plenty of positives about working remotely though, and Brits have been embracing its benefits. 79 per cent of those surveyed said the lack of commute was the main advantage of working from home; while 66 per cent cited greater flexibility and 53 per cent cited family time.

Speaking about the survey, Takashi Sato, Managing Director of Unipos said, “The 2020 experiment with mass remote working has made many companies and employees realise that it is possible to operate without a central office, and that the flexibility it brings can be a huge positive.”

“However, the dangers of isolation are clear.”

“Positive collaboration, recognition and increased communication are crucial if businesses are to protect staff well-being and company productivity.”

