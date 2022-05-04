Half of working women going through the menopause say its had a detrimental impact

Around 13 million women in the UK are currently menopausal or perimenopausal – equivalent to a third of the entire female population – and symptoms include hot flushes/night sweats, brain fog and sleep problems, as well as anxiety, poor memory, low self-confidence and loss of libido.

The Annual Menopause Report 2022 was carried out by the Online Menopause Centre to gain a greater understanding of the menopause and perimenopause and its findings come at a time when there is growing concern about the effect that menopause has on working women.

Speaking about the findings, Dr Laila Kaikavoosi, who is a GP, menopause expert and founder of the Online Menopause Centre, said, “Whilst there is much greater awareness around the menopause – thanks to the role of celebrities and increased media coverage – there has been very little around the impact it has on women in the workplace.”

“This study shines a light on the real issues women are facing and will hopefully act as a catalyst for employers to recognise that women need help and support during this difficult time.”

“Menopause happens at a time when many women are at the height of their career, often in senior roles and an integral part of a business.”

“It is a tragedy that some suffer such debilitating symptoms that they feel the only option available to them is to give up their job.”