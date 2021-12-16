Happy Holidays from all of us at WeAreTheCity

2021 is nearly over and here at WeAreTheCity, we would like to wish you a fabulous festive season.

Like most, we have yet again had to adapt and innovate this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This meant pivoting everything we do, including hosting our events, awards and conferences virtually. As much as this was a steep learning curve, there was an upside. Going virtual presented the opportunity for us to widen our reach to women all over the world.

Despite this year being full of many challenges, we were determined not to let this be a lost year for women and their career progression. Our WeAreVirtual webinar series continued all throughout the year after being born at the start of the very first lockdown in 2020. This year, we hosted 45 WeAreVirtual webinars, delivered to a global audience of 25,000, in the hopes of keeping you all engaged, motivated and inspired. All of these sessions are available for you to listen to on playback, see link here. We would not have been able to provide this fantastic resource if it wasn’t for the generosity of so many incredible speakers. A huge thank you to all of them for giving their time and experience to help others. We will be continuing the series in 2022 – we hope to see you there!

In March, we celebrated International Women’s Day with our #ChooseToChallenge100 campaign, where we elevated the voices of 100 women who choose to challenge gender bias and inequality. Throughout this year, we also supported over 30 campaigns and 15 charities.

During May, we hosted our first ever 3-day virtual conference for WeAreTechWomen, which attracted over 1500 global attendees! Look out for our next One Tech World conference which will be taking place on 1st April 2022 – you won’t want to miss it! In July we hosted our Rising Stars awards evening virtually, you can watch that video here and see all of our incredible winners here. WeAreTechWomen also launched seasons two and three of the She Talks Tech podcast – bringing you stories, lessons and tips from some of the most inspirational women (and men!) in tech.

In November, we were also proud to announce this year’s TechWomen100 award winners and celebrate their achievements at yet another incredible virtual award’s ceremony. You can see our fantastic winners here and watch our award’s ceremony via YouTube here.

You can view all of our 2021 achievements in the below infographic: