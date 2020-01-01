Happy New Year!
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
01/01/2020
,

Happy New Year!

Home > Culture > Occasions > Happy New Year!

New Year fireworks, 2020

From all at WeAreTheCity, we would like to wish all of our clients, members and visitors a very happy New Year and a great 2020!

WeAreTheCity has had an incredible year, and earlier this week, we looked back at our top moments, as well as the top news stories, inspirational profiles, and careers advice of 2019.

You can view these articles below:

Looking back at 2019: A WeAreTheCity round-up

Celebrating our eleventh year, WeAreTheCity has hosted many events, conferences and awards – just to name a few.

Check out what happened during our 2019 in this article.

Looking back at 2019: Our top news stories of the year

Continuing on our series of looking back at the past year, we delved into some of our favourite and most important news stories of 2019.

This year has seen Sophie Walker step down from her role as leader of the Women’s Equality Party; the Financial Times announced that it was appointing its first female editor in its 135-year history; and Google’s Pedro Pina and Chair of The Scouts, Ann Limb lead the 2019 OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models List.

Looking back at 2019: Our top career advice articles

In the third installment of looking back at 2019, we delved into our best career advice articles of the year.

WeAreTheCity prides itself on having the answers you need to take the next step in your career. Our careers advice section offers the latest and most relevant tips on networking, legal advice, CV advice, interview advice and much more.

Looking back at 2019: Our top Inspirational Women and HeForShe interviews

In this final installment, we look at some of our favourite interviews of 2019, with some awe-inspiring people.

Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Natalie Trice PR School featured
31/12/2019

Make 2020 your year to shine with Natalie Trice & PR School

,
female leaders, group of women featured
30/12/2019

Looking back at 2019: Our top Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews

,
time for a new job, applying for a job featured
27/12/2019

Looking back at 2019: our top career advice articles

,
journalism, technology, newspaper featured
24/12/2019

Looking back at 2019: Our top news stories of the year

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X