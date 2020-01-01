From all at WeAreTheCity, we would like to wish all of our clients, members and visitors a very happy New Year and a great 2020!

WeAreTheCity has had an incredible year, and earlier this week, we looked back at our top moments, as well as the top news stories, inspirational profiles, and careers advice of 2019.

Celebrating our eleventh year, WeAreTheCity has hosted many events, conferences and awards – just to name a few.

Continuing on our series of looking back at the past year, we delved into some of our favourite and most important news stories of 2019.

This year has seen Sophie Walker step down from her role as leader of the Women’s Equality Party; the Financial Times announced that it was appointing its first female editor in its 135-year history; and Google’s Pedro Pina and Chair of The Scouts, Ann Limb lead the 2019 OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models List.

In the third installment of looking back at 2019, we delved into our best career advice articles of the year.

WeAreTheCity prides itself on having the answers you need to take the next step in your career. Our careers advice section offers the latest and most relevant tips on networking, legal advice, CV advice, interview advice and much more.

In this final installment, we look at some of our favourite interviews of 2019, with some awe-inspiring people.

Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.