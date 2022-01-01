0
01/01/2022
Happy New Year!

Happy New Year, lights

From all at WeAreTheCity, we would like to wish all of our clients, sponsors, speakers, judges, partners, champions, advocates and above all, our community, a very happy New Year and a great 2022!

While 2021 was not quite the year we imagined, we adapted and innovated and earlier this week, we looked back at our top moments, as well as the top news stories, and inspirational profiles of 2021.

You can view these articles below:

Looking back at 2021: A WeAreTheCity round-up

2021 is nearly over and to celebrate the year gone by, WeAreTheCity is taking a look back at our top moments this year.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to once again continue to adapt and innovate to host our events, conferences and awards virtually.

This year, we have published over 2,000 articles on WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen; promoted over 500 learning events; profiled over 500 women and men who shared their stories and experiences; collaborated on 35 new partnerships with other organisations; and supported 30 difference campaigns and 15 charities. Our WeAreVirtual webinar series delivered 45 webinars from leading speakers, experts and coaches to a global audience of 25,000.

WeAreTheCity 2021 Looking back

Looking back at 2021: Our top news stories of the year

Continuing our series of looking back at the past year, we delve into some of our favourite and most important news stories of 2021.

While this year’s main focus was once again the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has still seen the launch of the Ethnicity Pay Gap campaign; the FA’s first ever Chairwoman; and women protesting to reclaim their streets.

Young attractive Asian female banker or accountant in glasses is reading newspaper outside a modern office center or a bank

Looking back at 2021: Our top Inspirational Women and HeForShe interviews

In the third and final installments of looking back at 2021, we delve into our favourite and fascinating Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews of the year.

Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Angie Greaves, Paula Radcliffe, Bianca Miller-Cole, Caprice Bourret, Sara Davies MBE and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

 

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

