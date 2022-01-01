Happy New Year!

Looking back at 2021: A WeAreTheCity round-up



2021 is nearly over and to celebrate the year gone by, WeAreTheCity is taking a look back at our top moments this year.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to once again continue to adapt and innovate to host our events, conferences and awards virtually.

This year, we have published over 2,000 articles on WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen; promoted over 500 learning events; profiled over 500 women and men who shared their stories and experiences; collaborated on 35 new partnerships with other organisations; and supported 30 difference campaigns and 15 charities. Our WeAreVirtual webinar series delivered 45 webinars from leading speakers, experts and coaches to a global audience of 25,000.