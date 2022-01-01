Happy New Year!

While 2021 was not quite the year we imagined, we adapted and innovated and earlier this week, we looked back at our top moments, as well as the top news stories, and inspirational profiles of 2021.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to once again continue to adapt and innovate to host our events, conferences and awards virtually.
This year, we have published over 2,000 articles on WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen; promoted over 500 learning events; profiled over 500 women and men who shared their stories and experiences; collaborated on 35 new partnerships with other organisations; and supported 30 difference campaigns and 15 charities. Our WeAreVirtual webinar series delivered 45 webinars from leading speakers, experts and coaches to a global audience of 25,000.
Continuing our series of looking back at the past year, we delve into some of our favourite and most important news stories of 2021.
While this year’s main focus was once again the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has still seen the launch of the Ethnicity Pay Gap campaign; the FA’s first ever Chairwoman; and women protesting to reclaim their streets.
In the third and final installments of looking back at 2021, we delve into our favourite and fascinating Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews of the year.
Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Angie Greaves, Paula Radcliffe, Bianca Miller-Cole, Caprice Bourret, Sara Davies MBE and many more.
Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.