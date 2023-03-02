0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
02/03/2023
,

Happy World Book Day 2023!

Home > Culture > Occasions > Happy World Book Day 2023!

World Book Day

Today marks World Book Day, an annual event which aims to change lives through a love of books and reading, by offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own. 

Originally created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries, encouraging people to discover the pleasure of reading.

World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck, recalls:

“We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

Here at WeAreTheCity, we believe books are a great resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. Below, we have compiled a list of our favourite Recommended Reads to celebrate World Book Day.

Demanding More - Why Diversity and Inclusion Doesn't Happen and What You Can Do About It | Sheree Atcheson

Demanding More: Why Diversity and Inclusion Doesn’t Happen and What You Can Do About It | Sheree Atcheson

FIND OUT MORE
Kate Nash Positively Purple 400x300

Positively Purple: Build an Inclusive World Where People with Disabilities Can Flourish | Kate Nash OBE

FIND OUT MORE

Why Brave Women Win: Creating Your Path to Confidence and Power in the Workplace | Jill Bausch

FIND OUT MORE
Brown Girl Like Me - Jaspreet Kaur 1

Brown Girl Like Me | Jaspreet Kaur

FIND OUT MORE
Davina McCall, Menopausing book

Menopausing | Davina McCall

FIND OUT MORE
The Way to Win - Liv Cooke

The Way To Win | Liv Cooke

FIND OUT MORE
Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli Brearley

Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli Brearley

FIND OUT MORE
The Female Lead Volume II: We Rise By Lifting Others | Edwina Dunn OBE

The Female Lead Volume II: We Rise By Lifting Others | Edwina Dunn OBE

FIND OUT MORE
You Coach You: How to Overcome Challenges and Take Control of Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

You Coach You: How to Overcome Challenges and Take Control of Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

FIND OUT MORE
Recommended Read - Menopause- The Change for the Better | Henpicked

Menopause: The Change for the Better | Henpicked

FIND OUT MORE

Getting On: Making work work | Joanna Gaudoin

FIND OUT MORE

ADHD an A-Z: Figuring it Out Step by Step | Leanne Maskell

FIND OUT MORE
DISCOVER OUR LIBRARY OF RECOMMENDED READS
Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

Upcoming Events

Young businesswoman smiling while reading text message on mobile phone sitting at desk in office
How to use MAGIC to transform your performance this year
02/03/2023
Group of happy businesswomen, empowering women at work
How to effectively empower other women at work
01/03/2023
Trailblazer Montage 2023
WeAreTheCity are proud to publish our top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equity for 2023
01/03/2023

Related Posts

woman reading a book featured
11/04/2022

Feeling stressed? Read fiction

,
shaherazad umbreen, reading featured
03/03/2022

Why reading is so important to the empowerment movement

,
Man sitting down, reading book in park featured
19/11/2021

The benefits of reading for wellbeing | Encouraging more men to read

,
12/10/2021

Recommended Read: Real Wins: Race, Leadership and How to Redefine Success | Michelle Moore