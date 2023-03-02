Happy World Book Day 2023!

Originally created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries, encouraging people to discover the pleasure of reading.
World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck, recalls:
“We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”
Demanding More: Why Diversity and Inclusion Doesn’t Happen and What You Can Do About It | Sheree Atcheson
Positively Purple: Build an Inclusive World Where People with Disabilities Can Flourish | Kate Nash OBE
Why Brave Women Win: Creating Your Path to Confidence and Power in the Workplace | Jill Bausch
Pregnant Then Screwed: The Truth About the Motherhood Penalty and How to Fix It | Joeli Brearley
You Coach You: How to Overcome Challenges and Take Control of Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis