13/07/2020
Have your say on what it means to be a woman in the workplace in 2020

Have your say on what it means to be a woman in the workplace in 2020!

The world of work has been impacted perhaps more than ever over the past few months and it’s becoming clear that diverse voices need to be heard and amplified.

Rising Star alumni, Lucile Kamar is taking this opportunity to invite women from all backgrounds to reflect on their experiences as part of a research project she is conducting.

The research will aim to uncover issues around micro-agressions, mental health and privilege amongst others. It should only take 5minutes and the answers will be kept confidential.

COMPLETE THE SURVEY

About Lucile Kamar

Lucile is an award-winning diversity and inclusion expert specialising in implementing change and empowering individuals. She believes in the power of diverse and inclusive teams to transform the workplace. She’s passionate about creating safe and brave spaces to facilitate discussions, challenging conversations and connecting with people. Her dynamic personality energises people to meet the challenges of the world around them. In all of her work roles, the places she’s lived, and the characters she’s encountered, she discovered there was a common thread that tied the places, people, and possibility together: the power of diverse and inclusive teams. In her free time, she’s a keen yogi and triathlete.

