HeForShe: Richard Evans | Founder, The Profs

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

We’ve faced just about every possible challenge conceivable – we have been unjustly kicked off Google Ads (fortunately, they realised their error), have had to take the UK Government to the highest court in the land to protect self-employment rights, supported our staff through the most serious medical conditions, and stood up to (and fended off) challenges from VC-backed companies with 100x our annual marketing budget.

The challenges we’ve faced have only made us stronger, and that fighting spirit and resilience is the most important trait of any successful person, team and organisation.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

There are so many, but for me: it’s seeing the development of our team members. For many of our team, The Profs was their first office job and we’ve all had to learn and grow together. We’ve developed ourselves from a bunch of misfits into the strongest team in our sector through a culture of accountability and not shying away from the difficult challenges. My favourite part of the job is our whole-team meetings, where every member of the team, no matter how junior or new, sits around a table together and listens to and questions our strategic objectives for the next quarter. This meeting helps to keep me on my toes and the team feel empowered that their views will be heard at every step of the journey.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Our culture of excellence. Even from the earliest days, when we were based in my living room, we set our ambitions of being the best, not just in London, but the world. This objective is so woven into every aspect of our culture that it defines everything we do. Every tutor interviewed must be better than the last, and those who do not help us to achieve consistently excellent reviews are removed from the network each year. Each review our company receives is scrutinised by the entire team. On the (very) rare days that we receive a 1* review, the entire company stops everyone to question what went wrong, and how we can rectify this for the customer and prevent this from happening again. This aggressive focus on quality allows us to charge industry-beating rates for our tutors. That’s why we’ve been voted #1 on Trustpilot for 5 years in a row, won Best Tutoring Company of The Year, and attract over 5,000 tutor applications yearly.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

The best long-term investment anyone can make is in themselves. As a private tutor and mentor, I believe that mentoring is essential for the development of not just employees, but everyone you come across in life. Everyone needs and deserves their own cheerleader, and a firm but fair sounding board to correct them whenever they might be on the wrong course.

I mentor tens of students per year; I create workshops and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) events for my team to learn from each other; and I have multiple mentors in different fields to help me to grow personally and professionally. You cannot underinvest in yourself or your team!