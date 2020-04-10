Hidden signs that your body is stressed and how you can combat them

In recent years, stress has become more common amongst all ages in society, with a rise of 28 per cent of people experiencing long term stress.

As more people have increasingly busy lives stress is something most of us have to combat, whether this is daily, or every so often. One third of British people are reported to be suffering from stress for at least one day per week. It can be difficult to realise how stress can affect your body. The more obvious signs such as poor quality sleep, tension and constant headaches are the symptoms people often recognise when they think of stress, however there are hidden symptoms that are usually dismissed. Miss Veilile Ndebele from Aqualibria Colon Hydrotherapy MediaSpa reveals three hidden signs that your body could be stressed.

Eczema or Inflamed Skin

Problematic skin can be triggered by many situations, one being stress. Inflamed skin can be increased when your body has been put through stressful events or if your skin already suffers from chronic dry skin or eczema. When combating this symptom, it can be a vicious cycle; suffering from anxiety and stress can be a trigger flare ups, this can then lead to more stress which as a result can create a more intense flare up.

When tackling inflamed skin, there are various ways to keep it under control. If you feel you need advice from the doctors, seeing a professional can allow you to receive intense cream to help ease your inflammation. Without seeing a doctor, having a healthy diet and ensuring your skin is well moisturised (fragrance free) can help to reduce the chance of breakouts. If you’re aware of what products cause inflammation, you can make sure to keep these out of your routine, helping to reduce the chance of breakouts. Many people often find certain foods such as nuts, wheat and milk can cause inflamed skin therefore avoiding them foods can help keep your skin looking clear.

Getting ill regularly

Being ill regularly can often be a symptom many people do not associate with stress, however being stressed can be a trigger for illnesses. People often blame becoming ill on a change in the weather or because of a sickness bug travelling around work colleagues, but it can be due to stressful situations. When experiencing these situations, your body capability to develop white blood cells decreases and as a result becoming ill can be more likely because your body is not able to fight infections.

Without realising it, certain situations could impact your body even if you are not aware of the stress they are causing. Being ill regularly and often has a reason behind it, so therefore take time to think whether it could be connected with stress; this way you can learn how to tackle stressful situations so they do not impact your body as majorly. Stress can be difficult to tackle, but seeking professional advice to talk about your worries can help you realise the best ways to deal with it. Ensure you are exercising regularly as well as taking time out to have a break and spend quality time doing activities you enjoy.

Poor gut health

Ensuring you have a healthy gut can be one way to tackle stress. Poor gut health is a sign that your body is struggling to cope with stress. If you are suffering from on going gut problems, this is most likely down to stress if it is not due to allergies or intolerance. Common symptoms of poor gut health include constipation, IBS, wind and bloating.

Long term stress can impact the millions of healthy bacteria living in your bowls and gut, therefore ensuring you take time to put your body’s health as a priority is essential. When your stress levels are increased, your brain will go into flight-or-fight mode – this impacts the flow of blood to your gut and causes distress to your entire system.

Having a poor stomach or bowel can result in increased anxiety or stress. Stress can cause nausea or unpleasant problems such as diarrhea. It is evident that there is a direct link between the brain, stomach and intestines.

Keeping hydrated is just one tip to make sure you have a healthy gut. Drinking two to three litres of water per day can help keep your body in its best form. As well as this, having a clean diet and getting good quality sleep will help you feel better generally. If you find you are still suffering from bowel movements, there are treatments that can help. Colon hydrotherapy or specialised massage are good alternative treatments that will help minimise lasting aggravation.

It is essential to remember that everyone combats stress in different ways. Keeping your body healthy the simple ways such as hydration, exercise and having a healthy diet reduces the chance of your body being negatively impacted. Remember to listen to your body and when it shows unusual signs, make sure to address them rather than ignore. More happiness will come from a less stressful life.

About the Author

Miss Velile Ndebele RGN BSc(Hons) I-ACT has been working in Healthcare in both NHS public and private sector since 1994, working for major NHS public hospitals as well as respected private healthcare companies like BUPA. She is Founder and Clinical Director of Aqualibria Colon Hydrotherapy MediSpa since its inception in 2005. Her responsibilities include healthcare strategic vision, business design and implementation. She oversees the day-to-day management of centre as the Lead Therapist and is also an Instructor for new recruits. During her time at Aqualibria, she has overseen over 20,000 colon hydrotherapy treatments.

Furthermore, Ms. Ndebele has been a columnist for various publications on the importance of digestive health and appeared in several interviews on TV and in the Press.

