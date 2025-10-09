Holding space for love & loss this Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week brings remembrance and hope to families while raising awareness and support.

There are moments in life that change everything, moments that leave a mark so deep it can never truly fade. Baby Loss Awareness Week is a time to recognise those moments. It’s a week to come together, to remember the babies who are no longer here and to support the families who carry their memory every day.

This week isn’t just about awareness, it’s about understanding. It’s about acknowledging grief that often goes unseen, and giving space to the stories that deserve to be heard.

A time for remembrance

Each year, Baby Loss Awareness Week takes place from 9 to 15 October. During this time, people light candles, wear pink and blue ribbons and take part in events that bring comfort and connection. The week ends with the global Wave of Light, where candles are lit across the world at 7pm on 15 October. Together, these lights create a wave of remembrance, stretching across time zones and uniting families in shared love and loss.

For many parents, the week offers a rare space to speak openly. It’s a chance to say their baby’s name, to share their story, or to simply know they’re not alone. Friends, relatives and communities can also take this time to listen and learn how to offer support in ways that truly help.

The silence around grief

Baby loss is still something that isn’t talked about enough. Miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or loss after birth are all experiences that carry deep emotional pain. Yet many people feel pressure to stay silent or to move on before they’re ready. Grief doesn’t follow a timeline. It can return in waves, often when least expected.

By creating safe spaces for these conversations, Baby Loss Awareness Week reminds us that healing comes from honesty and compassion. Words matter, even when they’re hard to find. Simply saying, “I’m here for you,” or remembering an important date can make a world of difference.

Support and change

The week also highlights the importance of better care and support for bereaved families. Many organisations work year-round to ensure parents receive emotional help, access to counselling, and respectful treatment within healthcare settings. It’s also about improving how hospitals, workplaces and communities respond. No one should feel forgotten or dismissed after such a loss.

Raising awareness helps to drive change. It pushes for research, training and understanding that can reduce future losses and improve how support is offered.

Lighting the way forward

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a reminder that even in grief, there can be connection and hope. Each light, each story, each small act of kindness helps break the silence. Together, they shine a light on love that never fades.

Every candle lit, every ribbon worn, every name spoken helps to remind families that their babies mattered. And that remembering them is a powerful act of love.

Where to find support

Sands | Tommy’s | The Miscarriage Association | Aching Arms | Petals

You’re not alone and support is always available.