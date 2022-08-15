How employee benefits programmes can help businesses fight the current HR crisis

With the fight for great talent fiercer than ever, Tobin Murphy-Coles, CEO at Amba, offers his insight into the changing face of the UK workforce, and how businesses can adapt to meet changing employee expectations.

How is the workforce changing?

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to re-evaluate their priorities, both in their work and home lives. For example, many are adopting more socially and environmentally conscious values and are treating this as a priority in both their personal and working lives.

In addition, many individuals are putting increasing emphasis on the importance of physical and mental wellbeing. This is reflected in their priorities when it comes to work. Whilst salary remains the most important workplace perk, workers are also seeking “soft” benefits to enhance their working lives. Employees want a healthy work/life balance and to be part of a supportive and inclusive team. They also expect to work for a company that has a positive impact on both its people and the planet.

This drastic shift has been accelerated by a new generation entering the world of work. Millennials and Gen Z now comprise more than half of the national workforce, and studies show these workers are more inclined to seek employers who share their values.

Undoubtedly, these changing priorities have contributed to the ‘Great Resignation’, which has seen millions of employees leave their roles to work for themselves, or for organisations they deem to be more likeminded.