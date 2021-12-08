How lockdowns can lead to a renewed work-life balance and identity growth

Article by Prof Sophie Hennekam, Audencia



Lockdown has presented opportunities for working parents to change both their work and family identities, aligning them more with their internal beliefs rather than relying on societally imposed expectations about what it means to be a good parent and worker.

During the COVID-19 pandemic many countries enforced mandatory stay-at-home orders. Lockdowns severely disrupted both the professional and the family spheres. We examined whether, and how, self-identity changed during lockdown in a study where 14 working parents kept a daily diary over a period of seven weeks of mandated home lockdown in France.

At the start of the lockdown, participants experienced various challenges to their identity, leading to considerable self-reflection. Over time, they gradually began to view their new situation as an opportunity to change their behavior from being aligned with social norms and expectations, towards something that reflected more on their aspirations and beliefs of who they wanted to be.

Identity threat

At the beginning of the compulsory lockdown, the participants were adapting to a completely new way of life in which they had to work from home while looking after their children. Almost all of them had no action plan for the new situation, as this episode of mandated domesticity was supposed to last only two weeks.

Participants who were now working from home reported that their professional and private lives had completely merged, and that the blurred boundaries between their separate identities as workers and parents were threatening their overall well-being. The participants did not create enough space between work and parenting, and continued to be both available for a phone call during typical working hours and for the parenting demanded by their children.

Rather than establishing new norms and rules regarding what parenting and work look like during lockdown, the participants seemed to continue to work in the same capacity as before, and in some cases overworked to make up for lost work hours due to caregiving. Consequently, those participants who were trying to navigate work and childcare and/or home-schooling responsibilities reported an increase in fatigue and stress.

The participants who experienced a significant decrease in their professional activity or whose activity ceased altogether experienced significant work-related identity threat. These participants felt robbed of their work identities, leading to feelings of loss. The participants who had lost their jobs continued to mourn the loss of their work-related identities and even experienced a certain level of grief. Moreover, they reported feelings of anger and, rather than accepting the situation as beyond their control, they tended to resist it.