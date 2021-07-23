How to amplify marginalized voices on a daily basis

Capri Cafaro is a TV host, Cook, Author and a female equality rights activist. Keep up to date with her on instagram @capricafaro.

Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in media attention given to matters of diversity and social justice.

Of course, these subjects are nothing new. Far from it. Finally, the important matters of equality, justice and advocacy for marginalized communities have taken center stage in our social media feeds and on our televisions. But, we must go beyond the hashtags and post shares to truly make lasting impact.

Here are some suggestions on how we can be an advocate in our daily lives:

Educate yourself Make a point to consume information from a variety of outlets and viewpoints. In order to be an effective advocate, one must take the time to educate themselves on the issues they are trying to engage on. Do your due diligence on sources and authors, ensuring you are encompassing diverse and authentic voices. And, make sure you are sharing accurate information with your family and friends. Speak up If you see something say something. I know this may sound daunting, especially since we are generally conditioned to “mind our own business.” But, if you witness bullying, harassment, racist, bigoted or hateful behavior, lift your voice and speak up. If you don’t feel comfortable injecting yourself into the situation directly, see if you can find an appropriate party to intervene instead.

You can also use your voice to engage in meaningful discussions that can help build dialogue in your community about issues of social justice and matters impacting marginalized communities. Even the most casual of conversation with friends and family can make a difference.

Don’t Accept The Status Quo It’s easy to say, “that’s just how things are.” Well, they don’t have to be. You have a voice, so use it to change society for the better. Write or call your elected officials. As a former elected myself, I can tell you I responded to every individual communication personally. So, don’t think no one is listening or that its futile. You never know. Your letter may lead to a change in the law. Volunteer If you have the privilege of time, use it in a meaningful way by helping others. There are various charitable organizations in local communities always looking for people to lend a hand.

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is Support businesses that are owned by women, people of color, refugees, new citizens etc. By spending money in places run by people of diverse backgrounds, you are empowering those communities with every purchase you make. Conversely, if you learn of a business that is engaging in discriminatory or unethical practices, you can spend your money elsewhere.

About the author

I am a TV Host, cookbook author, culinary podcast host, and TV commentator. Previously, I was a state senator in my native Ohio for a decade prior to my term ending due to mandated limits. During my tenure as a lawmaker, I also served as Minority Leader for almost 4 years. I graduated with a degree in American Studies from Stanford University at aged 19 and also esrned two master’s degrees, one with a concentration in International Studies from Georgetown University as well as a Master’s in Social Work from Ohio State University that I compleyed while serving as an elected official. When I am not on TV or in the kitchen, I am the classroom as a professor at American University as well as a Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics.

