How to balance work and relationships

2020 has turned out to be a year that we will all remember as COVID 19 has created a new normal for us all.

Through having to stay at home, social distance and wear face masks, our lives have completely changed within the space of a few months. The biggest changes are the effects to our work lives and relationships. Zoom has become our best friend and most of our lives have been moved online. It is imperative to take care of your mental health, while balancing work and your relationships, maintaining it is also especially important. Research shows work stress can lead to depression and anxiety and needs to be addressed early on. Relationships are like plants; both need maintenance and as you must water your plants you must also nurture your relationship.

The balance of work and love is something that should never be taken for granted, work is especially important to enable you to create and live the life you desire. We need our jobs to survive and to give us a sense of purpose which is imperative for us all, but love is just as important as work. In Maslows hierarchy of needs, you will see that love and belonging is just above employment.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid as seen below.

Needs lower down in the hierarchy must be satisfied before individuals can attend to needs higher up. From the bottom of the hierarchy upwards, the needs are physiological, safety, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization. We need work and love for basic human functionality and for us to feel mentally at peace with ourselves. It is important to recognise the importance of the two. It is also extremely important for your partner to feel loved and appreciated but it is also equally essential for you to fulfil your tasks at work as this helps you feel more relaxed and comfortable within your relationship. The balance of work and relationships can be challenging in these busy modern times but with the above list you should be able to eliminate work stress and boost communication and understanding in your relationship. Always remember work and love should both be priorities.

With this in mind, here are a few tips to maintain work-relationship balance in COVID 19 and post lockdown:

Organise a selected number of hours in the day for work tasks

Prioritise video chats with your partner in the evening and face to face quality time when you can see each other if you don’t live together. If you do, set aside time in the day to do this face to face

Divulge your work targets and goals with your partner to create understanding and trust

Setting boundaries about your work time is important, let your partner know the times you may be unavailable and unresponsive due to work commitments

Show love and gratitude. Let your partner know you appreciate them and value their presence in your life with sporadic reminders when you can

Know your partners love language (Book: The five love languages Gary Chapman) this will help you in regard to doing the things that are important to your partners individual character

Discuss finances – money is the No 1 reason for divorce in the UK. Discussing finances with your partner is an imperative part of having a strong relationship

Have a planner and write a to do list, placing priority tasks at the top of the list

About the author



Nia Williams is a certified Life Coach and founder of Miss Date Doctor, an online platform addressing modern dating and life issues. Nia has expertly created a brand concept on the foundation that finding love and happiness is essential for everyone. Miss Date Doctor addresses obstacles and problems people face when searching for love and happiness or trying to maintain it when they’re in a relationship, with bespoke packages for each issue and a team of both professional coaches and psychotherapists across the entire UK.

Nia started Miss Date Doctor due to a friend’s death and dissatisfaction of the present support offering for emotional trauma in life and relationships. Miss Date Doctor offers a more modern offering in comparison to more traditional approaches of coaching and counselling. Nia takes a holistic approach to relationships as a whole, be that as friends, lovers, or marriage meaning her coaching doesn’t just stop after the first date, MDD is there for the client throughout. Clients do not have to wait until regular business hours to speak to a therapist — they can Skype, text, or call Miss Date Doctor whenever a problem arises. The M.D.D ethos is your coach is your best friend supporting you daily through the ups and downs of life.

