The hard part is over. Having crafted a cover letter that expresses your interest in the company and your suitability for the role, you’re ready to send your application.

That is, once you’ve found a way to end your cover letter. It seems so trivial, and yet so impactful at the same time. Whichever closing you use; it’s bound to leave a lasting impression. A few deleted sentences later, you’re stumped and have taken to the web to find out how to end a cover letter.

The good news is you aren’t alone – signing off with a bang is a challenge that even the most experienced candidates come up against when writing their supporting letter. That’s why we’ve compiled five examples of closing statements in a cover letter that will help you to seal the deal and land an interview:

The sign of appreciation

You can’t go wrong with a polite close and thanking a prospective hiring manager for their time demonstrates an appreciation for their busy schedule. You might follow this up by mentioning your enclosed resumé, highlighting some key points to direct them to the most relevant areas before closing on a positive about their company. Try something like this:

“I appreciate your time and consideration and would relish the opportunity to discuss how my skills and experience align with your requirements. Enclosed is my CV, you will note that (a relevant achievement). I’m eager to hear more about the work (company) does in (industry) and your plans for the future.”

The commitment

Employers seek reassurance from candidates that they walk the walk and are ready to take on a new challenge. They’re also conscious of the loss in productivity that can occur from slow onboarding. While your cover letter and resumé may have illustrated what you’re capable of, taking it one step further by providing a preview of your impact upon arrival will make for a strong finish. Give the hiring manager what they want to hear and supercharge it with enthusiasm:

“If successful in my application, I will be ready to hit the ground running from day one and help (company) to achieve its goals of (detail from job description).”

The passionate candidate

Given the choice, recruiters will naturally gravitate towards candidates who aren’t just in it for a job and a salary but truly believe in the company mission. Demonstrate that you’ve done your research and fully appreciate what sets them aside from their competitors by tying it in to your own ambitions. Funnily enough, when a candidate is eager to work for a specific company, it shows in their tone:

“I believe this is a position where my passion for the work that you do at (company) coupled with my (industry) experience will drive my efforts to help the company exceed its own expectations.”

The presumptive close

If you are still hesitating over how to end a cover letter, it’s wise to treat your final statements as a call to action. Instead of hoping that the recruiter gets in touch, detail to the reader when you intend to contact them and how. Perhaps you’re worried you’re not the type to push, but in this scenario, a determined closing paragraph will leave a lasting impression of a confident candidate who knows what they want. This call to action showcases serious interest:

“Thanks for your time, I’m excited to hear more about this opportunity and (company)’s plans in the coming year. I’ll call you on Wednesday to follow up on the status of my application.”

About the author

Lucy Evans is an Executive Recruitment Consultant specialising within the Wealth Management industry. She works for Heat Recruitment, a specialist recruitment agency based in Bristol operating across the UK that specialise in Engineering, Information Technology, Insurance, Financial Services and the Legal sector. They place candidates in both permanent and contract roles.