How to keep your home office warm & welcoming this winter

Winter changes the way we live and work. Darker mornings and colder days can affect our focus, energy and comfort.

If you are working from home, your office space needs a few adjustments to help you stay productive and cosy. Small changes can make the difference between struggling through the season and thriving in it.

Warmth matters most

Cold temperatures can distract you and even cause tension in your body. A small heater, draught excluders around doors and layered rugs can help keep the room warm. If your space has hard flooring, consider a thicker rug under your desk to stop the chill from reaching your feet. Choosing soft throws or blankets that you can wrap around your shoulders also adds both warmth and comfort.

Let there be light

Shorter days mean less natural sunlight. This can impact your mood and make the space feel heavy. A daylight lamp can brighten your office and help balance your body clock. Position your desk near a window where possible, so you can catch as much daylight as you can. Even a short break outside during lunch can boost your energy levels and help reset your focus.

Comfort is key

The chair you use for hours matters even more in winter, when stiff muscles and less movement can make you ache. A supportive chair with cushions can help keep your posture strong. Think about layering textures in your office too. Soft curtains, a cosy throw and a warm mug at hand can turn the space into somewhere you enjoy spending time.

Keep moving

It is easy to stay still when it is cold, but movement helps circulation and keeps you warm. Build in regular stretch breaks, stand up during calls or do light exercises between tasks. These small movements can keep your body more relaxed and your energy levels steady.

Create a calm atmosphere

Winter can sometimes bring a sense of heaviness. Scents like cinnamon, pine, or citrus can refresh the air and lift your mood. A tidy desk also reduces stress and creates space for clearer thinking. Play soft background music or calming sounds if it helps you concentrate and stay grounded.