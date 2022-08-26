How to leverage LinkedIn for your side hustle

So now after doing your research and you’ve spoken to your employer, here are my 4 steps on how to get started on LinkedIn:

Optimise your personal profile

You will definitely want to add in some details about your side hustle to your personal profile. Add it to your headline (but keep your employed role in there too – there ar 220 characters available so you can play around with the wording)

Use rich keywords on your profile ‘About’ section so that you are found easily on Google. LinkedIn is great for SEO so make sure you are using the terminology that people would use to search for your product or service on your profile.

Add some content about your side hustle to your featured bar as this is highlighted on your profile. Plus I would be careful about calling your ‘side hustle’ just that, as it devalues it into a second place when you want those that are potential clients or customers to not think you are taking it seriously.

Create a company page

This is my top tip – the best way to give your side hustle a presence on LinkedIn is by creating a Company Page for it. It gives your business credibility and you can build a brand presence that is linked to your personal profile.

Again it is so good for SEO so add your logo, about section, hashtags and start creating content. You can also invite 250 potential clients to follow your page every month.

Note you can only have one personal profile on LinkedIn, but you can create many company pages.

Create a content strategy for your company page

You can put completely separate content on your company page from your personal page.

Post content 2 – 3 times a week as you grow your audience. Share relevant articles, send out newsletters from the company, go live there, and you can now also comment as your company page rather than using your personal profile.

My content recommendations are sharing tips and information about your industry or company, any relevant articles or behind the scenes content – this humainses the company page which will increase interest (as we do business with humans) and will help you to gain followers and engagement.

Your company page may not ever gain the same engagement as your personal profile but the more time you spend on your company page the more it will grow. It will gain credibility as a proper stand alone business and become more than just a side hustle.

LinkedIn is investing heavily in company pages and launching audio rooms for them soon, and you can also pay for ads from your company page so I imagine they will gain in importance over the coming year too.

And finally engage!

Engagement is king on LinkedIn. Be a cheerleader to others on the platform, support their content and they will most likely start supporting yours. I recommend spending 15 minutes everyday just on engagement to build your brand on your company page (and pepper your personal profile too but not so you confuse people)

Having a clear strategy of growing your audience, creating content and engaging on LinkedIn along with your optimisied profile and company page will allow you to market your side hustle effectively on LinkedIn.

