How to manifest a healthy work life

Article by Carolyne Bennett

The Law of Attraction is one of the most powerful spiritual laws in the universe, and one that has become increasingly recognised over the years.

It works on the basic principle that ‘like attracts like’ and ‘what you think about will come about’. You may have heard many other phrases that describe the same concept, such as ‘thoughts become things’, ‘ask, believe, receive’ and ‘what man can perceive man can achieve’. In essence, the law of attraction states that we have the ability to attract into our life what we are putting our focus on.

The key to success with the Law of Attraction is learning to use it in a way that is becoming a deliberate creator. In theory, this is surprisingly simple to do. In practice, we need to uncover our own unique success formula and understand that, quite often, we get in our own way by manifesting from a place of fear and pressure rather than a place of fun and pleasure.

We have the power within us to cultivate the work life and career path we want. Remember, you are the creator of your own reality – nothing is happening to you – it’s all happening for you. You’re not stuck – you can change what doesn’t serve you. Here are five steps to set you in the right direction:

Start as you mean to go on

If you want to manifest a healthy work life, know that it will take time, energy and commitment. As a first step, it’s essential to cultivate a morning routine that inspires and enlightens, and sets you on the right path for the rest of the day. Your morning routine sets the energy for the day and how you react and respond to the day’s events.

To create a happy, healthy environment at work, allow yourself time to create a healthy morning routine that works for you – maybe getting up half an hour earlier, working out, going for a walk etc,

When we activate the sympathetic nervous system which comprises cortisol, adrenaline and lactate known as the stress hormones, we become ‘locked in’ to a stress response where we don’t see the wonderful opportunities the day may bring; we’ve already started the day at a stress point. Actively choosing to start the day in a calm way that isn’t rushed, will help us avoid the domino effect of stress.

If you want to experience a happy, fulfilling day at work – you need to start with this mindset.