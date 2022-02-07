How to manifest a healthy work life

Article by Carolyne Bennett
It works on the basic principle that ‘like attracts like’ and ‘what you think about will come about’. You may have heard many other phrases that describe the same concept, such as ‘thoughts become things’, ‘ask, believe, receive’ and ‘what man can perceive man can achieve’. In essence, the law of attraction states that we have the ability to attract into our life what we are putting our focus on.
The key to success with the Law of Attraction is learning to use it in a way that is becoming a deliberate creator. In theory, this is surprisingly simple to do. In practice, we need to uncover our own unique success formula and understand that, quite often, we get in our own way by manifesting from a place of fear and pressure rather than a place of fun and pleasure.
We have the power within us to cultivate the work life and career path we want. Remember, you are the creator of your own reality – nothing is happening to you – it’s all happening for you. You’re not stuck – you can change what doesn’t serve you. Here are five steps to set you in the right direction:
If you want to manifest a healthy work life, know that it will take time, energy and commitment. As a first step, it’s essential to cultivate a morning routine that inspires and enlightens, and sets you on the right path for the rest of the day. Your morning routine sets the energy for the day and how you react and respond to the day’s events.
To create a happy, healthy environment at work, allow yourself time to create a healthy morning routine that works for you – maybe getting up half an hour earlier, working out, going for a walk etc,
When we activate the sympathetic nervous system which comprises cortisol, adrenaline and lactate known as the stress hormones, we become ‘locked in’ to a stress response where we don’t see the wonderful opportunities the day may bring; we’ve already started the day at a stress point. Actively choosing to start the day in a calm way that isn’t rushed, will help us avoid the domino effect of stress.
If you want to experience a happy, fulfilling day at work – you need to start with this mindset.
You can’t manifest a healthy work life without focus. Lack of focus is one of the greatest destroyers of productivity. Constant interruptions lower your performance, burns unnecessary glucose in your brain causing fatigue and makes you waste your valuable time.
Have an idea of how you want your day to be, then within this, set parameters and goals – so that you can stay focussed. In accordance with the Law of Attraction, focus on what you do want, not what you don’t.
Fortunately, there are many techniques available that can help you maintain your focus. One in particular is to set a timer on your phone for 25 minutes at a time. During these 25 minutes all notifications are off, a DO NOT DISTURB sign is on your door and it is FOCUS time. Resist the temptation to look at your phone or emails for the full duration of that time. Then you can reset the timer for another 25 minutes after a short break.
In order to stay focused on a task, have a pen and paper next to you and write anything you need to remember. Promise yourself that you’ll be able to look at it once your focusing session is over and your break has arrived.
Reward yourself once you have completed your task Give yourself a reward every time you achieve one of your goals, be that a coffee or quick fresh air break.
If you have an unhealthy relationship with a colleague or they annoy you, avoid getting swamped by negative thoughts and instead, think of five things that you are grateful to them for and why. You can completely change your energy and focus on that person just by concentrating on their good points rather than their bad points. And it frees your mind up to focus on what truly matters.
Moaning and complaining about your work or a specific aspect of it is the biggest energy drainer and in fact just brings you more to moan and complain about! From a Law of Attraction perspective, it stimulates the stress hormones and completely changes your own personal chemistry. This in turn changes the lense through which you view a particular situation or person; so you are not seeing them as they are – you are seeing them through the lens of your own stress response.
How healthy your work life is, always comes back to looking at what it is you want to achieve? Once you’ve identified this, set your own parameters and boundaries. And be strict with yourself – whether that’s adopting a four day week, or vowing not to check emails on your phone after a certain time. Close the office door at an agreed time – be that physically if you are back in the office, or metaphorically if you work from home. Create space, and within this space cultivate a healthy work life that serves YOU!