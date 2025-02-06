How to prioritise your health in 2025

By Professor Paul Lee

As we have move into 2025, prioritising our health has never been more important. For women, understanding the nuances of ageing, hormonal changes, and proactive self-care can redefine how we experience longevity and vitality. This year, take control of your health with a plan that integrates physical activity, bone health, hydration, and well-being strategies.

Here’s how:

Make Physical Activity Purposeful and Innovative

Staying active is essential for physical and mental health, but in 2025, it’s about working smarter, not harder.

Incorporate Motion Artificial Intelligence (MAI): MAI allows you to track and improve your movement patterns with precision. By using video and digital tools, you can evaluate posture, gait, and joint health. This data ensures that every workout is effective and sustainable.

Stay Hydrated and Make It Fun

Hydration supports nearly every function in the body, from joint lubrication to cellular repair. A unique way to stay motivated is by visualising your hydration habits.

Hydration Star Tracker: Keep a simple chart to monitor the number of times you visit the toilet each day. Connect the dots from these daily points, and by the end of the week, aim to form a five-star pattern. This creative approach turns a routine habit into a fun challenge while ensuring your body remains hydrated and healthy.

Focus on Bone Health Beyond Fracture Risk

Women’s bone health deserves special attention, particularly as hormonal shifts after menopause significantly impact skeletal strength.

Understand Turning Points: Research shows that women’s health often experiences critical changes around the ages of 48 and 65. At 48, hormonal fluctuations from perimenopause can accelerate bone loss. By 65, bone health may deteriorate faster than in men, making proactive care essential.

Redefine Menopause as a Health Opportunity

Menopause often marks a significant shift in women’s health, but it’s also an opportunity to reassess and prioritise well-being.

Align Short-Term Actions with Long-Term Goals

As women, we often juggle multiple priorities, but small daily actions can add up to long-term health benefits.

Plan for Five-Star Weeks: Integrate micro habits that are achievable yet impactful:

Drink water regularly and track your hydration.

Spend 20 minutes a day in focused physical activity, like yoga or strength training.

Add joy to your day by dancing, laughing, or taking mindful moments.

Leverage Systematic Thinking: Health is not just about treating problems but preventing them. Professor Paul Lee’s principles of regeneration—minimising disturbances, modifying chemistry, and maximising biological benefits—are perfect for designing a proactive health plan.

Acknowledge the Beauty of Aging

Ageing is not just about growing older but embracing strength and wisdom. Science shows women’s health evolves uniquely, with certain challenges after 48 and 65. With the right knowledge and tools, these stages can be a time of empowerment.

My mantra of “Stay young, be strong, live forever,” reminds us that ageing is not a decline but an opportunity to take control of our health destiny. Through science, creativity, and commitment, women can live with vitality and purpose in every stage of life.

Your Health, Your Future

Prioritising your health in 2025 is about making informed, intentional choices. From tracking hydration with a fun star chart to leveraging technology like MAI, and from embracing bone health to reframing menopause, this year is your chance to thrive. Health is not a luxury—it’s your foundation for success. So take that first step, and design a life that celebrates your strength, energy, and potential. Your future self will thank you.

