How we can support women and girls in Afghanistan

In recent days, the Afghanistan government has collapsed, following the seizure of power from the Taliban.

The takeover comes two weeks before the US government was set to complete its troop withdrawal from the country.

Many Afghans are now fearful of a return to harsh and brutal regime that the Taliban used during its previous rule from 1996 to 2001. During this time, stoning, whipping and hangings were often used as punishment; while women were not allowed to have an education or go to work.

There have been chaotic scenes at Kabul aiport as thousands of people, including desperate Afghans, foreign diplomats and officials, attempt to leave the country. Reports have seen people clinging onto planes as they take off, and five people declared dead amongst the chaos on the ground.

The Taliban have said they want to form an “inclusive, Islamic government” with other factions. They are holding negotiations with senior politicians, including leaders in the former government. Today (17th August), they declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government.

However, many Afghans distrust the Taliban and fear that their rule will be violent and oppressive. They have pledged to enforce Islamic law, but have said they will provide a secure environment for the return of normal life after decades of war.

There have already been worrying signs of a return to the previous strict regime, with adverts featuring women being painted over; reports of women being turned away from their place of work; and many are scared to leave their homes.

Speaking about the recent events, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said, “What we are witnessing in Afghanistan is a tragedy that should have been foreseen and averted.”

“It will only be compounded further without swift and decisive action from the international community.”

“Thousands of Afghans at serious risk of Taliban reprisals – from academics and journalists to activists and women human rights defenders – and are in danger of being abandoned to a deeply uncertain future.”

“Foreign governments must take every necessary measure to ensure the safe passage out of Afghanistan for all those at risk of being targeted by the Taliban.”

“This includes expediting visas, delivering support for evacuations from Kabul airport, providing relocation and resettlement, and suspending all deportations and forced returns.”

“We urge the US to provide continued security at the airport while evacuations are ongoing.”

“As Afghanistan’s people face up to a stark new reality, the UN Security Council must also adopt an emergency resolution calling on the Taliban – who now effectively control the country – to respect international human rights law, protect civilians, and end reprisal attacks, as negotiations on transitional arrangements continue.”