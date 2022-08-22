0
22/08/2022
, ,

HSBC, Bristol Myers Squibb & Leicestershire County Council announced as finalist of Menopause Friendly Employer of the Year

HSBC, Bristol Myers Squibb & Leicestershire County Council announced as finalist of Menopause Friendly Employer of the Year.

The award is part of the inaugural Menopause Friendly Employer Awards, organised by Menopause Friendly and supported by the CIPD.

The awards attracted over 85 entries across 10 categories. Most notable was that the two categories with the highest number of applications were ‘Most Open Workplace’ and ‘Best Support Group’ demonstrating the commitment by employers to open conversations and normalise menopause in the workplace.

Alongside the headline sponsor HSBC UK, first direct and M&S Bank, the Awards are supported by BAE Systems, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group, Boots, Peppy, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celerity, Theramex and Vitabiotics.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

Menopause Friendly Employer of the Year

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • HSBC UK including first direct and M&S Bank
  • Leicestershire County Council

Most Open Workplace

  • Thames Valley Police
  • WW
  • Santander UK
  • BAE Systems
  • Ingeus
  • HSBC UK including first direct and M&S Bank

Best Engagement Campaign

  • Boots UK & Ireland, Boots Opticians and No 7 Beauty Company
  • Thames Valley Police
  • QVC UK
  • Ingeus

Most Menopause Friendly Environment

  • HSBC UK including first direct and M&S Bank
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Nottingham University Hospital Trust

Best Trained Workforce

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Leicestershire County Council
  • WW
  • HSBC UK including first direct and M&S Bank

Best Training Initiative

  • Leicestershire County Council
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • BAE Systems
  • Hertfordshire & West Essex Integrated Care System

Best Support Group

  • Aster Group
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • Boots UK & Ireland, Boots Opticians and No 7 Beauty Company
  • Alzheimer’s Society
  • The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital
  • Santander UK
  • Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)

Most Supportive Partner

  • Santander UK
  • Huddersfield Town Football Club
  • HSBC UK including first direct and M&S Bank

Community Award

  • Santander UK – Theresa Winters
  • Experian – Kathy England
  • QVC UK – Tracey Cuckson
  • Cadent – Lucy Stuart
  • HSBC Bank PLC – Sue Costello
  • Leicestershire County Council – Mandy Baughurst
  • Aster Group – Julie Cridland

The Carolyn Lazurus Award

  • To be announced on the night

Deborah GarlickSpeaking about the awards, Deborah Garlick, CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, said, “Not long ago, menopause was so clearly a taboo in the workplace.”

“The response to our awards is both humbling and encouraging.”

“Seeing the first-class businesses supporting the event and the wide array of entries from employers, large and small, just goes to show the progress being made.”

 “There is remarkable work being undertaken by many employers: business by business we are changing hearts and minds to make a difference to people’s lived experience of menopause in the workplace.”

