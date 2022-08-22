HSBC, Bristol Myers Squibb & Leicestershire County Council announced as finalist of Menopause Friendly Employer of the Year.

The award is part of the inaugural Menopause Friendly Employer Awards, organised by Menopause Friendly and supported by the CIPD.

The awards attracted over 85 entries across 10 categories. Most notable was that the two categories with the highest number of applications were ‘Most Open Workplace’ and ‘Best Support Group’ demonstrating the commitment by employers to open conversations and normalise menopause in the workplace.

Alongside the headline sponsor HSBC UK, first direct and M&S Bank, the Awards are supported by BAE Systems, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group, Boots, Peppy, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celerity, Theramex and Vitabiotics.

The finalists for each category are as follows: