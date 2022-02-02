I’m a recovering perfectionist and this is what I’ve learned about letting go

For years I refused to accept anything less than perfection in many areas of my life.

As a passionate career woman I demanded the highest standards of myself when it came to accomplishment and refinement. Anything less and I assumed people would think I didn’t care about my work or myself.

For many of us, perfectionism surfaces most strongly within our career, but it often doesn’t stay there. Alongside having the ‘perfect’ career you might also find yourself aspiring to have the ‘perfect’ body, diet, car, house, clothes or haircut.

Or be the ‘perfect’ boss, worker, team player, daughter, son, parent, friend or colleague. The list is endless and will shift and change depending on the labels we attach to ourselves.

It took me many years to realise that, more often than not, the pursuit of ‘perfection’ means we’re constantly striving towards an ideal that can never be reached. This inner battle and race keeps us distracted from focusing on what really matters to us.

If you desire to live life on your terms – a life that reflects your true desires and brings you happiness – perfectionism could be the major roadblock that’s getting in your way.

One day, I decided my mindset had to change. I was tired of chasing ever-increasing standards. I wanted to feel good and proud of myself and my work.

Here are five things I’ve learned about perfectionism along the way:

It creates stress and frustration

Perfectionism means constantly chasing impossible standards. When we can only accept outcomes that are within a rigid box, trying to control people and circumstances becomes our preferred way of operating.

Guess what? We can’t control everything. Thinking we can or should sets us up for failure and frustration in ourselves, in our work and in other people.

It means we are more likely to focus on flaws instead of talents, leading us to exist with the belief that nothing is ever good enough. This is incredibly tiresome and substantially erodes our self-worth.

It damages relationships

Just as trying to control creates heightened stress in ourselves, being controlled feels even worse.

When we try to push others into meeting our narrow expectations we end up behaving in ways that pressure, judge and criticise others. And nobody wants to experience this.

Tension rises, resentment festers and relationships are damaged. This dynamic ironically takes us further away from ‘perfect’.