Improve your confidence, mental health and self-esteem with Stage & the City’s Evening Classes!

Get 25% off most courses by quoting ‘WeAreTheCity‘

Stage & the City provides courses in dance, musical theatre, acting and singing. You can expand your social life whilst learning new skills for personal or career development, like public speaking. Studies have shown that performing arts can help with mental health, confidence, self esteem and happiness, which in turn, could result in higher productivity in your job!

Courses for adults take place weekday evenings across London near Canada Water, Old Street, Camden, Highgate and Kings Cross.

Stage & the City is currently running a Workplace Discount where you will get 25% off most of the courses if you quote ‘WeAreTheCity’ at the checkout. Many of these courses will also offer the opportunity to perform in their forthcoming Charity Showcase taking place on 3rd December. This is a great way to challenge yourself and support kids with or affected by cancer.