Inaugural Women in Tech Week on 7-11 October 2024

WeAreTechWomen is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever nationwide Women in Tech Week, set to take place from 7 October to 11 October 2024.

We have specifically chosen to coincide with Ada Lovelace Day on 8 October, celebrating the legacy of one of the world’s first computer programmers and putting the spotlight on the critical issue of advancing women in technology.

Addressing the Decline: Why Women in Tech Week Matters

Recent research, including our own with Ipsos Mori, highlights a concerning trend: the number of women in tech and engineering roles is on the decline. Alarmingly, one in five women is contemplating leaving the tech industry altogether. Conversations across social media indicate that budget cuts and the shelving of initiatives aimed at accelerating women into senior tech positions are contributing factors. With women making up only 21% of the tech workforce and the rapid advancement of AI, now is the time to intensify our efforts to support and develop women in tech.

Our Vision: A Nationwide Effort to Empower Women in Tech

Women in Tech Week aims to reverse this trend by mobilising our extensive network to dedicate a week to the progression of women in tech. Our goal is to not only increase the percentage of women in the industry but also to encourage women from other sectors to consider tech careers.

To make Women in Tech Week a resounding success, we plan to:

Engage Partners and Third Parties: We will call on our partners to actively support and engage their women in tech during the week.

Provide Opportunities: Women in tech across the UK will have access to various events hosted by our partners.

Showcase Stories: We will highlight the inspiring stories of women in tech through our media channels and those of our partners.

A Week of Inspiring and Empowering Events

Women in Tech Week will feature a dynamic line-up of in-person and virtual events over five days, each centred around a specific theme:

Removing Barriers for Women in Tech

Gaining Skills

Pivoting into Tech

Women’s Stories

Focus on Allyship

WeAreTechWomen will host four key events during the week, with additional events held nationwide by our partners.

Ensuring Nationwide Accessibility

To ensure that women across the UK can participate, we will focus on online sessions using platforms like LinkedIn Live, YouTube, X, and Instagram. This approach will allow us to reach all corners of the UK, providing opportunities for those who cannot attend the main hub events in person.

Diverse Sessions to Inspire and Connect

The sessions will include keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and Q&A sessions featuring diverse women in tech from various industries. These events are designed to share experiences, inspire, and offer valuable insights. Additionally, we aim to create networking opportunities, enabling women in tech to connect with like-minded individuals, mentors, and potential sponsors both in person and online.

Join Us in Making History

Mark your calendars for Women in Tech Week 2024 on 7-11 October 2024. Together, we can put the development of women in tech back on the map and ensure a brighter, more inclusive future for the technology industry.

Register your interest by visiting women-in-tech-week.com. For further updates, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on social media.

For all sponsorship, partnership enquiries or organisations who want to run an event during Women in Tech Week, please email [email protected].