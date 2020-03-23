Michelle Obama is a lawyer, writer and currently the First Lady of the United States.

She is married to the 44th President of the US, Barack Obama. She is also the first African-American First Lady.

Obama was raised in Chicago and studied at both Princeton and Harvard University. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Havard Law School and went to work for the law firm, Sidley Austin, where she met her husband.

During her time as First Lady, Michelle has become a fashion icon, a role model for women and an advocate for poverty awareness, nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

As the Obama’s prepare to leave the White House, WeAreTheCity take a look at some of the inspiring quotes of Michelle Obama.

“One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.”

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own.”

“Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.”

“Find people who will make you better.”

“I never cut class. I loved getting A’s, I liked being smart. I liked being on time. I thought being smart is cooler than anything in the world.”

“I’ve seen first hand that being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.”

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.”

“There are still many causes worth sacrificing for, so much history yet to be made.”

“I am so tired of fear. And I don’t want my girls to live in a country, in a world, based on fear.”

“As women, we must stand up for each other.”

“I know what it feels like to struggle to get the education that you need.”

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish, whether that’s in politics or other fields.”

“No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.”

“Every mother works hard, and every woman deserves to be respected.”

“When you’ve worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you. You reach back.”

Save

Save