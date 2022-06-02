Inspirational Quotes: Queen Elizabeth II | British Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, a position she has held since 1952.
She is also Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of 12 countries that have since become independent from Britain, including Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia and Papua New Guinea.
The Queen’s coronation took place in June 1953 and was televised to over 20 million people. During her reign there has been 14 UK Prime Ministers, seven Archbishops of Canterbury and seven Popes. She has visited more than 177 countries, racking up more than one million miles in travel. She has sat for 130 official portraits and in 2012 she became the second British monarch to celebrate a diamond jubilee. In 2015, she became the UK’s longest reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and has been married longer than any other British monarch. She has gone on to have four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
“I know of no single formula for success. But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together.”
“I have to be seen to be believed.”
“The upward course of a nation’s history is due in the long run to the soundness of heart of its average men and women.”
“I simply ache from smiling. Why are women expected to beam all the time? It’s unfair. If a man looks solemn, it’s automatically assumed he’s a serious person, not a miserable one.”
“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.”
“Discrimination still exists. Some people feel that their own beliefs are being threatened. Some are unhappy about unfamiliar cultures. They all need to be reassured that there is so much to be gained by reaching out to others; that diversity is indeed a strength and not a threat.”
“Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives but often a description of a community, organisation or nation.”
“We all need to get the balance right between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock.”
“It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the hard progress of humankind.”