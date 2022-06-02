Inspirational Quotes: Queen Elizabeth II | British Monarch

This Bank Holiday weekend, WeAreTheCity are celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, a position she has held since 1952.

She is also Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of 12 countries that have since become independent from Britain, including Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia and Papua New Guinea.

The Queen’s coronation took place in June 1953 and was televised to over 20 million people. During her reign there has been 14 UK Prime Ministers, seven Archbishops of Canterbury and seven Popes. She has visited more than 177 countries, racking up more than one million miles in travel. She has sat for 130 official portraits and in 2012 she became the second British monarch to celebrate a diamond jubilee. In 2015, she became the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and has been married longer than any other British monarch. She has gone on to have four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring quotes in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.