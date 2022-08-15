Inspirational Woman: Aisha Shafii Ndayako | Founder, The Visual Book

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I was born in Nigeria and raised there. I moved to England for university and graduated with a first class honours in business management and economics from the University of Brighton. I am currently doing my masters in applied economics and international development at reading university whilst running my business, The Visual Book.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did sit down to plan my career: where I want to go, and what I need to do to get there. At the same time, I try not to be too hard on myself and accept things as they come, even if they don’t go as planned.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I’ve certainly encountered a great deal of difficulty, from stocking issues to problems with my website, which caused me to miss out on more than 15 sales in the first week. When you first launch a company, I believe in most cases you will face a new obstacle each week; you simply need to be prepared for anything that may come your way.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My greatest accomplishment, I believe, is having created my product and built my company from the ground up at such a young age.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

My accomplishments can be attributed in part to the help I’ve received from others, as well as to the effort I’ve put out and the constant prayers I do. My mother, siblings, other family members, and close friends have been very supportive, and they have continually encouraged me to put in a lot of effort.