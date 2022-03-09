Inspirational Woman: Anna Hill | General Manager, WW UK

She began her career working with brands from Smirnoff to Cable & Wireless Worldwide before joining The Walt Disney Company as general manager for Disney Channels, then vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO) for Disney UK, Ireland and Nordics.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I have a lot of positivity and energy. My mum sometimes says I am a ‘Polly-Anna’ which is unfair, I am not naive, just hugely passionate. I am a mum, a wife, a daughter, sister, a great friend and hopefully an inspiring leader. I am a marketeer who has taken a leap into General Management, which I love. Being across ‘everything’ and learning a lot everyday, and being able to have ‘impact’. At WW I am focused on transforming a very established business into a hugely relevant business that has greater reach and relevancy. 2/3 of the UK are overweight or obese and we need to help people get healthy. We are all surrounded by take-aways; indulgent food; sedentary lifestyles with streaming services encouraging binge watching. We know it can make us more susceptible to covid, heart disease, diabetes, cancer……I feel passionate about getting us all healthier, so we can live this life we have, to our very best.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I always knew I wanted to be in marketing – that was it. Only when I left university – I sat down and wrote to 100’s of agencies to get into the advertising world – from there I went where opportunity took me. I spent 20 years at Disney which I loved, but am delighted I made a move to a business that has greater purpose and I can have greater impact.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, lots; feeling like I could not always find the right platform to get my ideas across; often linked to confidence. I also have dealt with some people who I found overly aggressive, and one situation where someone did not want to see me progress, so it was uncomfortable at times. It all works itself out and I learnt resilience.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Becoming GM of a well-loved and increasingly necessary business – WW. I also managed to get Robbie Williams into the office for a Q&A – it blew the team away. I was also chosen to be on a brilliant programme called the Marketing Academy Fellowship Programme (x20 CMO’s a year) and I learnt how to become a CEO whilst meeting 19 brilliant people that I still lean into now for help and guidance.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Being open to opportunity, being positive and being honest.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

It is brilliant. I have been mentored and do a lot of mentoring (around 6 people a year). The support has helped me hugely and if in any way I can help others, is great. Each time I learn something new – you learn about other businesses, how different people have different styles that you need to be sensitive to and how to reframe your experiences so they are more relevant to other people.