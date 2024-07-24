Inspirational Woman: Cécile Mazuet-Eller | Founder and Managing Director, NameSwitch

Meet Cécile Mazuet-Eller, Founder & Managing Director of NameSwitch – an exciting service that helps newlyweds and divorcees cut through the name-changing process using extensive market knowledge coupled with smart automation.

Following a 20-year career in Networking & Telecoms and frustrated by her own name-changing experience, Cécile took a brave leap into the vibrant wedding industry by launching a UK-first and truly unique offering in 2017.

Founded, developed and supported in the UK, NameSwitch is run by a highly passionate and experienced team who have been on board since the initial concept in 2015. Fanatical about customer service, we are proud to uphold a Feefo 4.9 star rating – valued by our customers for the time and hassle it saves them as they embark on their new life chapter.

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role.

A French national, I grew up in England and started my career in telecoms spanning several key marketing, competitive intelligence and later sales strategy and planning roles. I’ve always wanted to run my own business and what better way to start than from personal experience?

I’ve always considered myself an all-rounder, and running this company is very much that, on steroids! As Managing Director of a small company, I wear many hats, managing a small team of employees as well as specialist freelancers my week will vary from interacting with the press, accountants, technical team, budgeting, marketing, customer support, strategy and beyond.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I was fortunate to start my career at Cisco and got to travel and work with so many people and cultures across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Over the 10+ years I was there I held multiple different roles – working in an environment that actively encourages growth, and change and supports continuous personal development was amazing. During that period in my life, my career progression was quite clear and I loved every minute of it. Becoming a parent and undergoing a divorce changed my perspective and priorities and became the catalyst for wanting to pivot and build something, work for something on my terms.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Many! As does everyone. Possibly the biggest was juggling so many things on the career side with a visceral need to be there for my children. Becoming a single parent was the toughest chapter to navigate and I am grateful for the support I was given by my employer at the time (Telefonica), and friends and family.

How did you persevere through the tough times?

You dig and find the strength you didn’t know you possessed. Some days I felt like I was a zombie/on autopilot with a build-up of sleep deprivation and stress, but you find ways to cope. My friends and family were so very supportive, and I found immense strength and grounding through yoga and swimming.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My children! It has been such a privilege watching them grow and flourish and I am so thankful for how much more present I have been in their development since leaving the corporate world. Creating NameSwitch (which sometimes feels like my delinquent child) has been my greatest achievement in my career to date. Despite feeling exhausted and depleted, I developed the service in the evenings and weekends and had unwavering support and input from a group of very special and talented friends for whom I will be eternally grateful. It was also such a great life example to show my children that you can do anything you set your mind to.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

A can-do attitude. I have my mum to thank for that, and I hope that I have passed it on to my boys!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Love it – it is such an enriching thing to be a part of, as a mentee or mentor and I am a firm believer of the benefit of being in both shoes. Regardless of your seniority or experience forming new mentorships as their careers (and selves) evolve helps people grow.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

Coaching to be more assertive during the hiring process (salary negotiation) and for setting, communicating and reaching for career and salary progression. It’s not always an inherent female trait but can be learned and applied in a way that still feels authentic.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Yes, you can.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Achieve NameSwitch’s growth ambitions and successfully exit the business to enable me to start a new chapter.

