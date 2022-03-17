Inspirational Woman: Charlotte Bobroff | Executive Director & Senior Banker, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Charlotte Bobroff is an Executive Director and Senior Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank based in London with over 10 years’ experience in financial services.

Charlotte is responsible for managing key client relationships with a particular focus on Family Offices and Entrepreneurs in the Consumer, Retail & E-commerce sector. Charlotte specialises in providing strategic advice across investment, lending, wealth planning and philanthropy as well as facilitating cross-divisional access across the bank with a view to provide customised solutions.

In addition to her role as a Banker at J.P. Morgan Charlotte is Chair of the Volunteer Leadership Group which supports employees philanthropic interests by partnering with different charities and organisations in order to develop and implement volunteering and mentoring opportunities.

Charlotte is also an advocate and champion for gender diversity, part of the Female Client Strategy Team at J.P. Morgan and a founding member of WealthiHer in the U.K., a network of leaders set up to collaboratively change the perception of financial services and to deepen our partnership with women in business.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2013 Charlotte worked at Credit Suisse Private Bank where she was a Relationship Manager on the UK Ultra High-net worth and Family Office team.

Charlotte graduated from University College London with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics with Eastern European Studies and holds the Level 6 CISI Private Client Investment Advice and Management Diploma.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I have been working in Private Banking for almost 14 years, the last nine with J.P. Morgan Private Bank. I focus on advising entrepreneurs on how to best manage their wealth beyond the day-to-day running of their business – although the two are very closely interconnected. I have a specific focus on entrepreneurs in the consumer, retail and e-commerce sectors, which I am really passionate about. I have been fortunate to also be involved in different strategic projects such as the firm’s strategy to enhance the financial interests of women in business and its Volunteer Leadership Group, which I chair. The latter is a platform through which we organise employee volunteering and mentoring opportunities.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I definitely had a plan in place from a fairly young age, which I stuck to until I was about 20. It was at that point I realised that I didn’t actually want to be lawyer—a vision I had for myself since I was about 11 years old. Once I realised that wasn’t what I wanted to do I started from scratch!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

It might sound really simple, but I would say hard work – balanced with loving what I do – plus extreme attention to detail!