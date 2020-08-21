Inspirational Woman: Chloe Pierre | Founder, thy.self

Chloe Pierre is the Black female founder of thy.self, which she was inspired to launch in October 2018 after struggling to find a space that resonated to her within wellness.

Chloe’s mission is to make wellness more approachable and accessible to the people and communities that its origins are derived from.

Chloe started her career working in fashion PR and over the last decade, has expanded her experience into marketing, where she now serves as a Digital Marketing Consultant for some of the biggest global brands including Nike Jordan, BBC and H&M.

Chloe has also made waves within the influencer landscape, where she speaks candidly and honestly on topics such as self-love and making the wellness space more diverse. Her success as an influencer has provided Chloe with a holistic understanding of the workings of the social space, and makes her an appealing partner. In less than two years, Chloe has single-handedly grown thy.self to a community of thousands of members globally, with events held to date in London, New York, Paris and Berlin where she has partnered with brands such as ASOS, Nike, Urban Decay, River Island and Monki.

thy.self is self-funded, with 100% of all profits invested directly back into thy.self community events, activities and supporting the thy.self community and initiatives.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a London born and raised, proud black woman who is obsessed with branding and understanding people. My background is in Marketing, PR & Communication. I struggled to be recognised within my respective industries in London, at times be accepted and now I have channeled that as well as my love of branding and community to build thy.self. A disruptive wellness brand like no other.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did and I didn’t too. I had a rough focus as to what I wanted to do with my life and knew where I was previously wasn’t my end destination so whilst I didn’t plan my career, I did learn to respect the journey and because of that, I think I have a unique view of life and the landscape.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

So many! I have been living alone since I was 17yrs old and had to build my life and career myself with literally no help/ guidance/ funding, just opportunities to show me what hard work and authenticity is which I am very grateful for.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I think creating thy.self has been my biggest achievement. It is everything I’ve wanted for myself and other people. It’s community – change – education – support… it’s life changing.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Being determined and turning negatives into something brighter.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I wish I had been mentored previously and earlier in my career but thankfully now I know how to ask for help. I do a lot of community outreach, mentoring young people through programmes like thy.self’s recent initiative ‘thy.self YOUTH SKILL DAY 2020’ and my online presence is an open communication for advice, support and mentoring. I answer DM’s everyday giving people my personal advice on everything from life matters to career advice and even travel advice – pre-covid.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

For everyone to understand their position and privilege to make change. Gender equality is important to me but what I find more important is equality for all, especially in regards to racial equality. Gender equality itself is still not as inclusive as it should be.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Reach out for advice and support but keep your head high and look towards the light… not backwards.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I’m hoping to grow thy.self into something the world never expected or has seen before. Pure greatness. Purity.

