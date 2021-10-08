Inspirational Woman: Chloe Taylor | Founder, Eartheia

To put it simply, I’m a 23-year-old, vegan fashion and beauty enthusiast who decided to turn her passions into a career.

At a young age I always knew I wanted to do something in fashion and here I am still in that industry!! Just now I’m trying to make people see fashion and beauty can be ethical and sustainable and not cost the earth (literally). I came up with Eartheia.com in university for my dissertation. We were tasked with creating a business solution to a major issue. Well, when I researched sustainability and found out going vegan is the #1 thing you can do to significantly reduce your environmental impact, I instantly had to make the switch. In doing that I found it incredibly difficult to weed out the good from the green washing brands that thought slapping the word vegan on a product knowing it wasn’t totally okay to make few extra ££. So, I made a site that only stocks vegan CERTIFIED beauty and fashion, to bring back that trust in green consumers.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I never planned it really no. I just have always felt like my purpose in life was something in the fashion world. I’ve found my own way in that as I’ve grown and matured.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Oh absolutely. More than I can count. If you don’t face challenges daily, do you really own a business? 🤣

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I think for me there’s been a few as of late. I’ve been nominated for the women in tech awards, asked to be a panellist at the ecom expo and I won the be your own boss competition on TikTok where I was awarded 10k in funding and mentorship from 12 of the most successful entrepreneurs in the UK. All of that though comes under the umbrella term of “being recognised for the good I’m doing in the fashion, beauty & tech space” I would say. Makes me very proud.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Mindset. 100%, that and work ethic. I don’t give up on my dreams I fight, and I make it happen. I get that from my mum. I go into everything with optimism, but I’m also able to pivot if things don’t go to plan and I come back with a plan b.

What advice would you give to someone looking to start their own business?

Just start. Stop being a perfectionist and just put something out there, you can adapt it along the way. People don’t want perfect, they want authenticity. I also think the most successful businesses are those with purpose. Sell the problem your product/service solves, not just the product.

What more can be done to support entrepreneurs?

I think there’s A LOT of good resources out there for entrepreneurs to be honest. But I know first-hand how difficult it is to raise capital in the early days. More access to start-ups for funding I think would be beneficial.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Stop playing small and reeling in your personality and passions to fit in with other people. The people’s opinions you’re so worried about end up in a standard 9-5 job. That’s not what’s meant for you… that’s why you’re different. Celebrate it and revel in it.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge is having a successful clothing launch! Our Selene collection drops on 01/10/21 and the pressure is on to meet deadlines 😅 after that, I think growing our presence, maintaining demand & finding new ways to serve our community will all be challenges we face but that’s the fun part and I’m so looking forward to that! I’d love for us to some celeb collection collabs in the future and to be able to hold events for our community.