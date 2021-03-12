Inspirational Woman: Dr Louise Newson | Menopause Specialist & Founder, Balance App & Newson Health

Dr Louise Newson is a leading menopause specialist.

She is the founder of the balance app and Newson Health.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a GP and menopause specialist in Stratford-upon-Avon. I have an Advanced Menopause Specialist certificate with the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Health (FSRH) and the British Menopause Society (BMS).

I am on the clinical committee for the International Menopause Society. I have developed the menopause information website www.menopausedoctor.co.uk and the free menopause app “balance”. I have also authored the Haynes Menopause Manual.

I am the director of Newson Health Ltd and I run a menopause and wellbeing centre in Stratford-upon-Avon where I work with 28 other GPs, nurses, pharmacists, a nutritionist, a pelvic floor physiotherapist and also a yoga teacher and we provide women with evidence based and holistic care for their perimenopause and menopause.

I am also the founder and a trustee for The Menopause Charity which will support and empower women with evidence-based knowledge in many different ways.

I have also set up a not-for-profit company – Newson Health Research and Education. I have recently launched the Confidence in the Menopause educational programme which is aimed for healthcare professionals (mainly in primary care) who would like to formalise and accredit their learning and consulting skills around the area of the menopause.

I also host a weekly podcast for women (entitled Newson Health).

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No! I have always had a portfolio career with many different part-time jobs to fit in around my family life and interests.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Many! Since my profile has increased this has led to criticisms from other healthcare professionals at times which has been difficult and challenging. Also setting up my own business and developing an app from scratch have been incredibly hard.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Managing to keep a very close relationship with my husband and family despite working incredibly long hours! That aside, my biggest achievement is reaching so many women via media and social media so they can receive evidence-based advice and support.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Having impostor syndrome has actually been beneficial. I constantly feel that I have not done enough so I focus on what needs to be done rather than what I have already achieved.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring is very important as long as it is done by the right people or person. I am daily mentored by my husband and then I have some incredibly important work colleagues who mentor me regularly and help keep me focused and enthusiastic about what I do. Most important thing for me as a medical professional is to maintain my integrity and keep very high standards and everything I do. My mentors certainly help and also protect me so I can do this. I mentor many other healthcare professionals both in the UK and abroad.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

For men to realise and understand that the menopause is a female hormone deficiency with health risks that urgently needs addressing. This would enable more women to work and function so gender equality would then be much easier to achieve.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Eat healthier and practice yoga at least three times a week. Having healthy habits including a good diet and exercise so much easier to maintain when starting younger. It has taken me years also to realise that most important person to look after yourself as you.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My main mission is to improve the global health of women by allowing women to have access to the right help, support, information and treatment for the menopause. Most women will be menopausal for at least a third of their lives which results in low hormone levels. These low hormone levels are associated with health risks without treatment so with treatment, the incidence of so many diseases in women will reduce.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.