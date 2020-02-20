Inspirational Woman: Dr Siobhan Martin | Executive Director HR (UK), Mercer Ltd (UK)

Siobhan is a Partner and Board member of Mercer Ltd (UK), a global professional services firm, leading their HR function across the UK.

She previously worked at Ernst & Young and KPMG, leading complex global change projects for clients and has been based in London and Edinburgh since 2005. Siobhan took her PhD in Forensic Psychology from Monash University where she is also a Fellow, and is now Chair of the UK branch of their Global Leaders Network.

Siobhan is a member of the Parochial Church Council of All Hallows by the Tower (the oldest Church in the City of London) and has been recognised as one of the top 10 global LGBT executives by the Financial Times. Siobhan has previously held Board positions with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Lord Mayors Charitable Foundation, as a School Governor, and as an Advisory Board Member for the global Professional Women’s Network. Siobhan is an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society and Member of the Australian Psychological Society. She’s also the mother of two wonderful young people and Nüdel & Scully, their miniature dachshunds.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes and no. I always wanted to be working with people, so when I discovered psychology so many optioned opened up. I’m a great believer in being prepared so you can be open to opportunity when they spring up.

Have you faced any particular challenges along the way and if so, how did you deal with them?

Many! Good humour, kindness (to yourself and others), and thoughtfulness goes a long way.

If you could change one thing for women in the workplace, what would it be?

Having the opportunity to be heard. If everyone really listened to one another we’d make such great strides.

How do you think companies and individuals could be more inclusive?

Every day we all make decisions that include some people and exclude others. It all adds up over time. So check who is invited to important meetings, who gets to go on major sales pitches, who represents the company in the media or at conferences, and then ask yourself who was missed and when their time will come. If all those opportunities are all balanced you’ll get to a great outcome.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring is such a great way to learn and grow, both for the mentor and the mentee. Sponsorship is even more impactful. Everyone needs advocates who can speak for you and champion your cause.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Raising two wonderful young people as a single parent. I’m so proud of them and what they are becoming.