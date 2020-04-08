Inspirational Woman: Georgina Gilbert | Firefighter, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service

Georgina is a Firefighter, serving in South Wales Fire and Rescue service. With over 20 years experience Georgina has seen many different incidents in her career, some tragic and distressing.

Some unusual and some just too obscure to even believe! Georgina insists that although she has a lot of experience, no two jobs are the same and on every shout you learn something different, and that’s what makes the job so exciting and rewarding.

An ambassador for gender equality and an ambition to see more women striving to do whatever job they want to, Georgina makes sure she is a visible role model to any girl or young woman wanting to embark on a career that doesn’t currently fit with gender norms or stereotypes.

Why Antarctica? Is a question everyone Georgina knows has been asking her. The answer is simple she says, we work in extreme environments, my job is not normal, so to highlight the need for greater mental health awareness and smashing gender stereotyping, what better than to push ourselves to the extreme to prove our point. Georgina intends for the expedition to be a bare all documentary of our entire journey, not just some photos of one of the most magnificent places on earth, we know that already but an honest, fly on the wall log of our mental health throughout.

Fun facts – Georgina’s only role model growing up was Wonder Woman. She never leaves the house without a Lego miniature in her pocket! Georgina once had a conversation with Eddie Izzard over a swimming pool changing room wall on how to swim and ended up exchanging numbers!

As an all-female team of firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB), they intend to be the first emergency service team to use muscle power alone to ski coast to coast across Antarctica on a route that has never been done by an all-female team before.

The challenge will take place in late 2023 with three years of specialist training and preparation required. In order to achieve their goals safely, the Fire Angels need to raise funds to secure vital equipment, satelitte communications, flights, medical cover and much more.

The Fire Angels hope to smash stereotypical barriers and inspire the next generation. The team hope the expedition will have a positive impact on future recruitment, so others can benefit from the rewarding career, as they have.

They are also looking to raise awareness of the impact of mental health on firefighters, who are often seen or portrayed as strong individuals who are impermeable to tragedy and able to cope with every situation. The Fire Angels want to highlight that emergency service workers are affected by mental health too.

To make this challenge a reality, the Fire Angels need to a raise a total of £500,000, whilst also seeking to raise vital funds for key charities such as The Firefighters Charity and The Fawcett Society. They are looking for inspirational sponsors to join them on their journey!

If you would like to sponsor the Fire Angels or have any questions, then please contact them via email: [email protected].

You can also connect with them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and help spread the message.

The Fire Angels are also raising money via their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/antarctic-fire-angels