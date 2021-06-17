Inspirational Woman: Imogen Fox | Founder, Foxy Locks

Foxy Locks started back in 2009 from my bedroom in my parent’s house. After completing a course in Beauty Therapy and having a few dead-end jobs, I finally realised that my real passion was hair extensions.

This obsession came from my own hair always being quite fine and lacking in volume, I struggled to grow my hair past my shoulders but then I discovered hair extensions and they changed my life. From that day forward I strived to offer the most amazing, quality hair extensions worldwide. That was my mission. After a few months of trading on my self-made website the orders kept coming in so quickly, I had to move my business into my parent’s garage. I asked my mum if she could quit her job to come and work by my side – she ended up being the Manager for 8 years and we had so much fun growing the business until she sadly passed away in 2018. My world was completely rocked, not only had I lost my best friend and mother, but also someone who was such a big part of my company. After taking some time out of work to grieve I realised she would want me to get back to it, and to make Foxy Locks bigger and better than ever. So that’s exactly what I did. Keeping my company running with a smaller scale team, which also includes some of my family, has been essential in creating trust and success from it, as we all want the best for each other. Foxy Locks went from my parent’s garage to my own garage in my first house, to a big HQ in our local city – the business just grew from strength to strength, and we moved as the business grew.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Losing my mum has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. The fact she was such a huge part of my company really hit me hard, but you have to keep going. I had to continue to make her proud.

More recent challenges have come from things like Brexit and of course the Coronavirus Pandemic but you have to have the right frame of mind to take on these challenges and work out how to get through them. You have to put in consistent efforts and have a hardworking, supportive team to keep your company growing when you face these challenges. I am so lucky to have such an amazing team.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

That’s a tough one to answer without bragging or sounding like a douche! But I think my biggest achievement was starting my company from my bedroom at the age of 19, and growing it into the multi-million-pound company it is today – whilst doing what I love & helping to make women around the world feel more confident with hair extensions.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Youtube was such a driving force for my brand, I used to create hair tutorials (in the days when few did!). These were videos showing how to style your hair and how to use hair extensions within those styles. I was always very shy growing up so putting myself out there was really difficult at first, but I’m so glad I did. It gave my company awareness and in turn, turned me into the confident woman I am today. Social media is still a huge driving force for our brand’s awareness.

What advice would you give to other women looking to set up their own business?

Just go for it, it’s never easy but if you genuinely believe you have an amazing product or idea then push the hell out of it and get it going. It takes patience and perseverance but if you love what you do then one day it won’t feel like work anymore and you can reap your rewards.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Be honest, work hard and be fair to others, if you do these things you will never have to look over your shoulder and the majority of what you want will come to pass. This was actually advice given to me by my late mother Edith Crow.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

The plan is to keep offering the most amazing hair and increase our product range. We have some very exciting product launches coming in the near future.

