Inspirational Woman: Kathryn Bricken | Founder, Doughlicious

American born, a mum of three and now entrepreneur and founder of Doughlicious. I have always had a passion for baking as a way of bringing people together and making magical memories.

I am in the factory kitchen baking and eating cookies all day! I always want to make sure everything is perfect for the Doughlicious customer.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Absolutely not! Life always takes you by surprise and starting Doughlicious was definitely a surprise. After moving to London, I became well known amongst my friends for baking the best American-style cookies using the finest natural ingredients. All my friends would ask me to make extra dough so that they could bake warm cookies at home to share with their family and friends. In 2014, I decided to share my recipes with the rest of the UK and Doughlicious, Doughlicious – The London Dough Company, was born.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

It’s always challenging when balancing family and work life, but over the past year I think everyone around the world has had the opportunity to overcome this in one way or another which is great. At the end of the day, it’s about trust, passion and positivity, if you have these ingredients ( and great tasting cookie dough ) it’s a winning recipe!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I never thought I would have a factory that produces everything DOUGH! I love it and work hard to make sure we produce an amazing tasting product with quality ingredients, happy employees and be sustainable while doing it. It is very important to us and we do everything we can from – production to packaging – to bake the world a better place.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I am a happy person and this makes others feel I am accessible. I love to chat with other foodies and talk about trends in the bakery sector. I also love to help others get started in the food business.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Yes, as I mentioned I love to help others. I have offered advice to several startups and have offered them space in my old factory as a place to test recipes and begin their business.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Wow, that is a hard one. Ninety percent of the people working in our factory and on the Doughlicious staff are women.