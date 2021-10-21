Inspirational Woman: Keshia East | Founder, No Knot Co

I’m half Ghanaian and half English. I studied history at university and after graduating, I went straight into the beauty world! I started my business in September 2020.
Never in my life have I ever planned the future (other than now I’m running a business and need to make forecasts). I’m very much an in the moment person. It means being my own boss works well as each day is new and exciting. A new opportunity for me to create whatever I dream of that day! It keeps life exciting.
Starting a business brings a LOT of challenges. One of my biggest has been balancing work and life. There always has to be a sacrifice when building a business which I’ve come to learn. But the pros certainly outweigh the negatives.
I think winning our Cosmo beauty award for best hair brush 2021 is my greatest achievement. It was for our Lilac Gentle Detangler.
I think the fact that the problem I was solving in launching No Knot Co was so personal to me. I know the struggles of not having the right products/tools for my hair. So much so I straightened my hair for YEARS. I think when you create something that solves a big problem in your own life – there’s a genuine desire to bring an amazing product to the market.
I love mentoring. I have a few mentors myself. I would love to help anyone in anyway I can – but I think I need to get some more success and experience before helping others 🙂
I would ensure every single retail shop that stocks “hair” products caters to ALL hair types and not just a specific hair type. I think we are so far behind when it comes to curly and Afro hair types. It’s 2021 and I can still talk into a major retailer and there not be one brush that works in my hair. This is the problem No Knot Co aim to solve.
I would say to stress less – because nothing that you are worrying about now will be important in the future. Enjoy your life! You’re still young. And when you start a business you won’t have much free time – so enjoy it while it lasts.
My next challenge is growing my business further. I genuinely went to see a No Knot Co brush in every major beauty retailer in the UK. I am also hoping to launch some hair products that will compliment our tools 🙂
You would think being a woman running a hair tools company would be common, but I am a unicorn on this space. All my major competitors are male owned! It makes me feel like my brand will stand out amongst because of this as I genuinely use and love the products myself!